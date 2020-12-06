India vs Australia: Virat Kohli drops another sitter, still manages to run-out Matthew Wade – WATCH

cricket

Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his cricketing career. He hasn’t looked at his fluent best this year while India have also lost a lot of ODIs in 2020. On top of that, Kohli has dropped two catches in two games for India. Generally a very good fielder, Kohli has seen his standards drop in the ongoing T20 international series in Australia.

Wade edged a delivery off the bowling of Washington Sundar. It ballooned in the air and everyone assumed that it was the end of Wade’s innings. But it wasn’t the case as Kohli again dropped a sitter. But luckily for Kohli, Wade was out of the crease and looking at the ball. He quickly gathered the ball and threw it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul to inflict a run-out.

Pressure has building on Kohli after losing the ODI series. He is known for the frequent chopping and changing he does to the Playing XI, but former batsman Virender Sehwag is not impressed with this habit of the India captain.

Sehwag’s frustrations with Kohli were visible after Shreyas Iyer was dropped from India’s Playing XI for the first T20I against Australia on Friday, his place taken by Manish Pandey. What left Sehwag unimpressed was the fact that in India’s previous T20I series – against New Zealand in January – Iyer had scored 153 runs in five matches and was coming off a decent IPL season where he scored above 500 runs for Delhi Capitals.

“If you talk about Shreyas Iyer, if in the previous T20 series he had given a good performance, then on what basis did you not play him in this encounter. Is there any reason? I don’t think even Shreyas Iyer has the guts to go and ask why he was not played,” Sehwag had said on the Sony Sports Network after the 1st T20I.

“If this decision has been taken with the team in mind then it is right else if it has been taken thinking that Shreyas Iyer does not play short-pitched bowling that well and so a chance has been given to someone else, then it will be a different thinking because he has scored runs in the last few T20I matches. So, he should be given chances.

“I will say one more thing, all the rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli, no rule is applicable to him. Neither his batting order is changed nor is he left out or given a break when he is out of form. So, that is wrong.”