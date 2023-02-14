IND vs AUS: After Jaydev Unadkat, another India star likely to miss Delhi Test

Team India started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a commanding note, defeating Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the series opener in Nagpur on Saturday. India dictated the proceedings right from the word go as Australia, who won the toss and opted to bat first, were packed for 177 in the first innings. India in response went to pile a staggering 400, before packing the tourists for 91 in the second innings.

As the action shifts to New Delhi, Team India has made a noteworthy change in the squad, releasing Jaydev Unadkat to play for Saurashtra in the Ranji finals. With the second Test scheduled for Friday, there are high chances of India missing out on the services of a second player from the squad.

As per a report in PTI, India batter Shreyas Iyer is still present at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, undergoing rehabilitation from a back injury. The same injury had kept him out of the New Zealand ODIs and Iyer was sent to the NCA for a fitness test.

Also Read | Move to open in Test saved Rohit’s career: AUS legend makes bold claim, says ‘captaincy played big part in his revival’

Iyer had shared a few videos of him training at the NCA under the observation of trainer S Rajnikanth. The batter is currently doing his strength and conditioning routines but the norm to make a return to play international matches is to at least play a single game in the domestic circuit.

Therefore, Iyer, who has been out of action for a month, may not be thrown into the Test squad straightaway.

With the Ranji Trophy almost wrapped, Iyer may be asked to represent Rest of India in the Irani Cup match against Madhya Pradesh, which will be played from March 1-5 to prove his fitness.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was named player of the match in the first Test, played a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu before joining the Indian camp for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON