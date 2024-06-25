Rohit Sharma hurls a mouthful to Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah is disbelief after India keeper's brain fade moment

It took an absolute moment of magic from Axar Patel to dismiss Australia captain Mitchell Marsh in the T20 World Cup Super Eight game on Sunday, which eventually changed India's fortune to make the semifinals for the second straight time. However, India dropped two big opportunities to dismiss Marsh earlier in the second innings, one of which was by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, which left captain Rohit Sharma fuming. Rohit Sharma was left fuming at Rishabh Pant during India vs Australia

Put to bat first in the all-important game where the semifinal qualification was at stake, India smashed 205 runs for the loss of five wickets, the joint-highest score against Australia in a T20 World Cup match, riding on a thundering knock of 92 runs off 41 balls from Rohit.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

In response to the mighty target, Australia lost opener David Warner in the first over of the innings, after edging an outswinger from Arshdeep Singh to first slip. India then had the chance to send the Aussies two down in the very next over, but Pant dropped the opportunity. In the fourth delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, where the fast bowler dished out a bouncer, Marsh gloved the attempted pull shot as the ball ballooned towards backwards square leg.

Pant quickly took off to make an effort to grab the catch, but stumbled in his attempt and later pulled out of the effort to make a dive as he casually slapped the ball with his gloves in frustration.

Bumrah was left in disbelief at Pant's late reaction to the catch, while Rohit was left fuming as he hurled a mouthful.

Marsh survived another scare in the very next over from Arshdeep as he the left-arm bowler dropped a difficult return catch. Marsh ably combined with Travis Head to stitch an 81-run stand in 48 balls before the skipper was undone by a brilliant catch from Axar at deep mid-wicket off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia were eventually restricted for 181 for seven as they lost for the second time in this edition of the T20 World Cup, by 24 runs. India, on the other hand, continued their unbeaten run of six straight wins to make the semifinal.