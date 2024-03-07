Dhruv Jurel sends MS Dhoni-vibes as epic 'yeh badhega aage' prediction comes true with Ollie Pope's dismissal to Kuldeep

Just days after Dhruv Jurel put on a stellar performance in Ranchi, where he adjudged the Player of the Match in India's five-wicket win against England, sparking comparisons with the legendary MS Dhoni, the youngster gave vibes of the great gloveman when he rightly predicted the manner in which Ollie Pope would be dismissed on Day 1 of the fifth and final match of the series against Ben Stokes and his men. Dhruv Jurel rightly predicted the manner of Ollie Pope's dismissal in 5th Test

It happened in the 26th over of the match after England opted to bowl first against India. Jurel, having noticed Pope's stance in the previous delivery against Kuldeep Yadav in that over, shouted from behind the stumps: "Yeh badhega aage (he will step out)," implying that the batter will shimmy down the track to counter the spin.

Pope did just the same. Against the googly from Kuldeep, pitched on a length shorter than expected, Pope stepped out, but the delivery ripped past the outside edge, leaving Jurel with enough time to complete the dismissal. It was a huge dismissal for India at the stroke of lunch, reducing England to two down for 100, where both the wickets were picked by the leg-spinner.

Former India captain Anil Kumble was among the few veteran cricketers who had compared Jurel to Dhoni after his match-winning knock of 90 in the first innings in Ranchi. Kumble, in response to a query on whether India should retain Jurel as the keeper-batter after Rishabh Pant returns to the Test side, reckoned that the youngster has all the credentials to match Dhoni's records as he was impressed with Jurel's composed batting approach even under pressure.

“Oh yes, there’s Rishabh Pant. We don’t know of course when he comes, comes back whenever that happens. Sooner hopefully for Rishabh. But otherwise, yes, he certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. But he’s shown that he’s not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence but even when he’s attacking. Even in that first innings he was very assured he went after and then hit those big sixes when he was batting with the tail and hats off even behind the stumps,” Kumble had told Jio Cinema.

Post lunch in Dharamsala, Kuldeep picked three more wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test for India, picked four others as the hosts folded England for just 218 runs.

India already sealed the series 3-1 with a win in Ranchi last week.