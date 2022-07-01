IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah, the captain, steps up to fill the breach

Kolkata: Jasprit Bumrah will be India’s 36th Test captain and Rishabh Pant his deputy after Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 again. The first fast bowler to become India captain since Kapil Dev in 1987, Bumrah has never led at any competitive level in his professional career. Though sudden, this promotion seems apt considering the rapid strides Bumrah has made of late.

“It is a very big honour. It is a very big achievement,” said Bumrah at the pre-match press conference at Edgbaston on Thursday. “We did a test today morning as well. Rohit tested positive. Then I was officially informed that I was going to lead the side.”

The Indian team management tried their best to get Sharma back on his feet. And for good reason as well. Not just captain, in Sharma India had the reassurance of a batter with the best returns from last summer—368 runs at a scintillating average of 52.57 with a hundred (127 in the fourth Test at Oval) and two fifties.

Sharma’s unavailability scuppers a set opening combination with KL Rahul (who has undergone a sports hernia surgery in Germany) that helped India put up some formidable scores last summer. India have already chosen a makeshift opening combination from a pool comprising Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari and possibly Cheteshwar Pujara but Bumrah didn’t disclose the names.

India had officially started grooming Bumrah for a leadership role by appointing him vice-captain for the home series against Sri Lanka in March. Bumrah always seemed a natural fit, be it in leading the pace attack in epic victories in South Africa, Australia and England; or putting up vital rear-guard partnerships, his 89-run ninth-wicket stand with Mohammad Shami in the 151-run win at Lord’s being the most impactful till date. But this job—though one-off—is possibly the most daunting challenge Bumrah is set to face in an impressive four-year Test career. He isn’t fazed by it though.

“I remember speaking to MS (Dhoni), and he told me that he never captained any side before he led India for the first time. Now, he is remembered as one of the most successful captains of all time. So, I am focusing on how I can help the team and not focusing on what I have done before or how the cricketing conventions or the rules have been set,” said Bumrah.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 but armed with a new captain in Ben Stokes, a new coach in Brendon McCullum and a completely different philosophy, this England side looks worlds apart from the one they had faced last year. Properly run in with a 3-0 clean sweep of Test world champions New Zealand, England are gunning for an equilising win.

"You play cricket for responsibility," said Bumrah. "When there is pressure the taste of success feels good. I'm always up for more responsibility. I love tough challenges and this is no different. You want to challenge yourself in deep water.

“Representing India in Tests was always a dream for me and this is the biggest achievement of my career. I'm very happy that I've been given this opportunity. I have had immense faith in myself. In every scenario, I have trusted my instincts that have taken me to this level in cricket and I will keep doing that, going forward. Nothing changes for me, especially my role. That's what I am going to do as the captain of the side.”

Rarely do fast bowlers get to be the captain but we are living in exciting times where Pat Cummins and a genuine allrounder like Stokes are not only leading Test teams but also thriving in it. Even Jason Holder was West Indies captain some time back.

For a short and pretty well-shielded career (Bumrah played his first home Test only last year due to the rotational policy), Bumrah has already notched several highs—quickest Indian fast bowler to 100 wickets (surpassing Dev) being the top honour—across formats.

Starting out under the tutelage of Lasith Malinga at Mumbai Indians, Bumrah quickly rose to become their bowling mainstay. From the IPL to limited overs cricket for India, followed by Test debut at Cape Town in 2018 and now, becoming captain in England, Bumrah’s career seems to be growing organically and taking the right turns.

Only 28, he still has a long way to go but this Test should offer an interesting preview of Bumrah the leader. Captaincy arrives at a difficult juncture of his career though. Never did Bumrah look more burdened and alone in an IPL than this year. And the bouncer too seemed to have deserted him in India’s series loss in South Africa. Bumrah will have ample support though. Virat Kohli will be around. So will be Rahul Dravid. But some decisions will be his, and only his to take.