IND vs ENG Live Updates: Fans gear up for Rishabh Pant show, partnership key with KL Rahul as India look to fightback

IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 3rd Test Series Day 3: For the third Test match in a row in this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the match hangs in a delicate balance as it heads into moving day. After two evenly-fought days of cricket have seen punches traded by both teams, they find themselves on pretty level footing, with neither really able to call themselves the favourites. But that is something that could change today, as the teams will begin to feel the need to step up the pace of this match if they want it to get to a result....Read More

Only 155 overs being bowled in two days is pretty slow going for this Test match, particularly with no rain and no truly significant delays: while 7 overs were lost on Day 1, nearly 20 were lost on a snail’s-pace Day 2, as constant ball changes and niggling short breaks added up for a really bad look in terms of over rate. Fans, especially showing up for Day 3, will be hoping for a far more urgent and sharp game managed by the umpires, one which will allow the maximum amount of cricket to be played — because what is being put on the field is building towards another dramatic conclusion.

India head into Day 3 trailing by 242 runs, having scored 145/3 in their effort towards the end of the second day. There's good news and bad news for the team: while Shubman Gill was finally undone early by England finally succeeding in a plan against him, KL Rahul matched on with another one of his patient and completely chanceless innings to reach a well-made half-century. Rahul will be crucial to the remainder of India's efforts as they try to haul down the remainder of this deficit — but as will his overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who is fighting through a heavily-bruised finger to try and play an important role for his team after being forced off the field on Day 1. Pant’s ability to maintain positivity and momentum in the innings will be crucial, and while his defensive technique has been sound as ever, the hope will be that he doesn’t try anything too extravagant and over-wrought with risk earlier than he has to.

The good news for India is that there is plenty of batting to follow, with their core of three all-round talents sitting ready in the wings to extend this innings if need be. They won’t want it to get that far: a win for the visitors will be contingent on KL Rahul translating this to a big one and getting his name on the Lord’s Honours Board again. In his way will be a charged up England bowling unit spearheaded by Jofra Archer, but finding plenty of spice through Brydon Carse and a man who is completely unplayable at this venue on his day in Chris Woakes.

England have the runs to work with, which has allowed Ben Stokes to go for the kill and be uber-aggressive with his tactics — already landing him the big big wicket of Shubman Gill in the last hour of Day 2. But there is still work to be done, and with one particular man at the crease, that lead could rapidly shrink. England are probably slight favourites at the outset of Day 3 given they have the runs to work with, and Stokes and his men will want to make that advantage count.