Shreyas Iyer gets 'outstanding' mention in India dressing room; Jay Shah rewards Gill, Rohit after England win

The fielding medals are back! Having made its debut during the 2023 World Cup, where the special award was given in the Indian dressing room after every match, the team's fielding coach, T Dilip, waited until the end of the arduous England Test series to announce the winner of the medal. However, there was a slight twist in the announcement, with as many as three medals being given away by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who was present in the dressing room for the new post-game tradition in Dharamsala. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill won the fielding medal for the series

Dilip revealed that a new "flavour" has been added to India's tradition with two separate medals to be given out, explaining that "in Test cricket, brilliance of a catch and also relentless effort on the field, both play a crucial role."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dilip started off the ritual by revealing some of the "collective efforts that lit up the series," which is when Shreyas Iyer earned a special mention for his stunning run out of England captain Ben Stokes on Day 4 of the second Test in Vizag. The run-out dismissal was a pivotal point in India bouncing back from the defeat in the series opener in Hyderabad to level the contest at 1-1.

"Shreyas is not here but initial games he was brilliant on the field with his catches and outstanding that run out. He made a lot of difference," Dilip said before taking the names of Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as well.

Iyer was dropped from the Indian team after the second Test owing to a poor run of form with the bat and later was not considered for the BCCI's annual retainers for the 2023/24 season after he skipped Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match.

Dilip then revealed that, for the first time, two players will be sharing the Fielding Impact medal with Gill and Rohit being rewarded for their efforts through the series by Shah.

"It was a tough choice to really select between two people because both took equal catches. So the first time ever we are sharing the award and the first impact award goes to Gill and Rohit," said the India fielding coach. Kuldeep was adjudged the Relentless award.

"his is a great opportunity for all the people who feel that they are not at the hotspots but still they can make a difference. I think this award goes to person who has been running around from fine leg to fine leg helping our team with the strategy," Dilip concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a record five-wicket haul in his 100th Test appearance for India while Kuldeep picked two others as India folded England for just 195 runs and claim a victory by an innings and 64 runs. With the win, India clinched the five-match series 4-1.