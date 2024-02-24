Yashasvi Jaiswal closes in on Virat Kohli's monumental feat after leaving behind Rahul Dravid; shatters Sehwag's record

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sublime form against England as he notched up another half-century score in the series on Day 2 of the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. His valiant knock of 73 runs off 117 deliveries helped India finish the second day on 219 runs for the loss of seven wickets. And en route to his fourth fifty-plus knock in the series, Jaiswal notched up a few big records while closing in on Virat Kohli's monumental feat. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 73 off 117 in India's first innings in 4th Test

After losing India captain Rohit Sharma early with James Anderson getting that early breakthrough in the third over of the innings, Jaiswal found able support from Shubman Gill as the young pair stitched a courageous 82-run stand for the second wicket before spinner Shoaib Bashir struck thrice successively before Tea to reduce India from 86 for 1 to 133 for 4.

Jaiswal completed his fifty off 89 deliveries before the end of the second session on Day 2, where he survived a caught-behind scare against Ollie Robinson after the third umpire gave him not out, leaving England players in disbelief before reaching those milestone figures in the final session.

En route to his knock, Jaiswal further consolidated his spot as the leading run-getter in the series as he amassed 618 runs in just seven innings. He became the third Indian to score 600 or more runs in a Test series against England with only former captain Kohli (655 in 2016/17) standing ahead, while he surpassed present India head coach Rahul Dravid (602 runs in 2002).

He also became the fifth India batter to score 600 or more runs in a single Test series, joining Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid, who did it twice each during their illustrious career, and Dilip Sardesai.

The youngster also joined an elite company of Don Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Gavaskar, Graeme Smith, George Headley and Neil Harvey in becoming the seventh batter to score 600 or more runs in a Test series before turning 23.

Jaiswal's knock also comprised a solitary six, which put him ahead of India legend Virender Sehwag in the list of batters with most sixes in a calendar year. Only in the second month of 2024, the left-hander had already smashed 23 sixes, one more than Sehwag had amassed in 2008. All of those sixes came during the series against England, with a record 12 struck during his second double century knock last week in Rajkot.

Despite Jaiswal's efforts, England ended Day 2 on top, as India trail by 134 runs in the first innings.