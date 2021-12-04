'Now that there are 4 openers..': Former NZ player believes senior India star is at risk of being 'left out from XI'

Mayank Agarwal made a remarkable return to form with a century in the second Test in Mumbai against New Zealand. The opener held one end as the wickets fell on the other at regular intervals throughout the first day of the match, as he displayed exemplary composure and grit to remain unbeaten on 120 on Day 1.

While Mayank returned to form in style, Cheteshwar Pujara's poor run continued in the second Test as he was dismissed without opening his account. Pujara, while stepping out against Ajaz Patel, was yorked out as the ball deflected past his pads onto the stumps. Pujara had an inconsistent 2021, as he currently averages only 29.04 in 13 innings so far.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull believes that Pujara's place in the XI could be in doubt and that one of India's openers could take his place at number 3. With Mayank and Shubman Gill both producing impressive performances in the series against New Zealand, the pressure is mounting on Pujara who faces further threat with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul -- the first-choice openers -- returning to the team.

'He (Pujara) does like to attack. He does like to come down against spinners, use his feet to get single towards mid-on or mid-off. He ran too quickly and the ball went underneath his eye line. We talk about confidence. He knows he needs the runs. Now that there are 4 opening batters in the Indian setup, maybe they are eyeing for three spots, maybe one of those openers bats at three and Pujara is left out. There are definitely options," Doull said on Star Sports.

"You can have KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (once they are back). Could Mayank Agarwal bat at number 3? or could Shubman Gill bat at number three? Those are the questions you got to ask. At number three, you have to be prepared to bat at the second ball of the innings. If you're an opening batsman, you are well equipped to be able to do that," the former Kiwi player further said.

Doull further said that Pujara needs to step up his game. "The more times Pujara fails, or he doesn't get the 30-40-50, then those questions will be asked continuously if the guys at the top score runs with the big boys coming back."

