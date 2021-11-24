IND vs NZ: 'Rohit bhai gave the trophy to me and said well done': Iyer explains the captain's influence in debut series

Rohit Sharma got off to a perfect start as India's permanent T20I captain as his side handed New Zealand a 3-0 whitewash in the bilateral series. Under him, Venkatesh Iyer made his debut and put in some impressive performances and the left-hander is all praise for his leader.

Swashbuckling Iyer, as Rohit told the broadcasters after winning the toss in the 1st T20I, played as an all-rounder. However, he only got to bowl in the final game and he did not disappoint as he bagged his maiden international wicket. With the bat, he scored 36 runs in 3 innings.

ALSO READ| IND vs NZ: 'If he doesn't score runs, queue behind him is very long': Harbhajan warns India batter, hopes he finds form

Iyer, following the culmination of his debut T20I series, shared his experience and talked about Rohit's influence and motivation throughout. The 26-year-old also shared what he was told during the trophy celebration.

“During the victory and trophy celebration, Rohit bhai came and gave the trophy to me and said well done. Holding the winning trophy was an emotional and proud moment for me. I got a lot of support from my seniors, my captain Rohit bhai and coach Rahul sir. It was a special feeling for me when my captain Rohit bhai gave me the trophy and gave a lot of credit to me. He said you have done a good job, keep it up,” revealed Iyer in a chat with TOI.

Despite India's win, questions about India's middle-order continue to persist as the department didn't quite perform to their potential. Iyer was slotted in the middle-order, despite opening the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, as Rohit, KL Rahul, and Ishan Kishan shared the top-order duties.

When asked where he'd like to bat, Iyer quipped:

"Whatever challenge comes my way, I will accept it. As a cricketer, I should be ready for everything. If my captain asks me to bowl, I will bowl as many overs needed and pick wickets. If my captain asks me to bat, I will go to the middle and score as many runs for my team as possible."