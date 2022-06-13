IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya gets unique send-off from Wayne Parnell as South Africa pacer's act goes viral - Watch

India aimed to make a comeback in the series against South Africa on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack after suffering a seven-wicket loss in New Delhi earlier last week. But another middle-order partnership from South Africa, this time between Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, ensured that the visitors remain in the lead against the Men in Blue as they have now stand on the verge of winning the series following a four-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I.

During the game, one moment left many talking on social media, the one involving the dismissal of Hardik Pandya and the bowler's unique send-off thereafter.

Hardik played a crucial role in India posting a mighty 211 for four in New Delhi in the first T20I with his unbeaten 12-ball 31. Hence a similar was expected from the star all-rounder, who has made a return to the Indian team after a gap of seven months.

However, South Africa bowler Wayne Parnell dished out a seam-up delivery that lacked bounce and beat the batter all ends to send the leg stump cartwheeling. Hardik looked to back away and cut it but failed to make a contact as and clean bowled. Following the dismissal, Parnell showed the 'heart' sign with his hands, an act that went viral on social media.

India suffered a middle-ordre collapse before Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 21-ball 30 helped the team finish with 148 for six.

In reply, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's incredible 4 for 13 helped India stay ahead in the game, but his efforts failed to inspire others as the hosts lost a second consecutive T20I on the trot.

"We were 10-15 runs short. Bhuvi and the fast bowlers bowled well in the first 7-8 overs. But after that we weren't up to the mark. In the second half we needed wickets, but we couldn't get those wickets," India skipper Rishabh Pant said after the game.

