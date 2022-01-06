IND vs SA: 'Have no idea how South Africa are 114 for 2' - West Indies legend has his say on Johannesburg Test

The 2nd Test between India and South Africa is nicely poised and although India’s bowlers are capable of turning things around quickly, given the current scenario of the match, the hosts appear likely to level the series in Johannesburg. Chasing a target of 240, South Africa have progressed to 118/2, needing another 122 to win with two days remaining. Result is a foregone conclusion in this Test, just who registers a W against their name remains to be seen.

The highest total South Africa have posted in this series is 229 – in the first innings – but if they are to make it 1-1, the hosts will have to better it. Weighing in on the situation of the match, West Indies legend and former pacer Ian Bishop finds it hard to believe that South Africa have managed to put over 100 runs on the board having lost only two wickets.

Skipper Dean Elgar has stood like a rock in front of the Indian bowlers, taking multiple blows on his body en route to an unbeaten 46, and Bishop believes gritty openers such as him and Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal should be appreciated more.

"Have no idea how South Africa are 114 for 2 on that. We’ve got to start appreciating Dean Elgar and Dimuth Karunaratne more. Two of test cricket’s most understated, but bloody-minded openers of the last few years," tweeted Bishop moments before the end of play on Day 3.

Have no idea how South Africa are 114 for 2 on that

It is to be noted that India have never lost a Test match in Johannesburg. Instead, the Wanderers has been their most successful venue in South Africa, where India have won two matches previously – in 2006 and 2018. As far as Day 4 is concerned, the crucial day has been affected by rain as it continues to drizzle in Johannesburg, forcing the covers to come back on to keep the pitch covered.