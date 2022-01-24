WATCH: Rishabh Pant's shot selection leaves Virat Kohli fuming in 3rd ODI vs SA, reaction goes viral

Rishabh Pant has often been slammed for his irresponsible batting approach and the case was similar in the third and final ODI against South Africa in Cape Town, which India lost by four runs. The wicketkeeper-batter, who came to bat at a crucial stage during the 288-run chase was dismissed on a golden duck, allowing South Africa to crawl their way back into the contest.

Trying to look for big hits right from the word go, Pant was caught at deep cover in the first delivery he faced, and it didn't go well with the fans. Former India captain Virat Kohli, who was present at the other end, also looked unhappy with Pant's decision making.

As Pant walked back to the pavilion, Kohli didn't say anything instead kept staring at the 24-year-old, who threw away his wicket playing an unnecessary shot.

The incident took place in the final delivery of the 23rd over bowled by Andile Phehlukwayo.

Pant's dismissal came right after India lost set batter Shikhar Dhawan in the same over. Dhawan (61 off 73) along with the former India captain had added 98 runs for the second wicket.

Soon after the incident Kohli was also removed by Keshav Maharaj on 65 off 84 deliveries. The middle-order comprising, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, also lacked firepower and were dismissed on 26 and 34 respectively.

Deepak Chahar produced some fight towards the end, smashing a 34-ball 54 as India were all-out for 283 in 49.2 overs.