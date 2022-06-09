IND vs SA: South Africa snub India's unbeaten record to script enormous T20I feat in series opener

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa pull off their highest successful T20I run-chase as the tourists defeated India by seven wickets in the series opener at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. With the win, the Proteas also halted the winning streak of the Indian camp, which had recorded 12 wins on the trot in the shortest format.

Ishan Kishan scored an explosive 48-ball 76 while Hardik Pandya hit a fiery 31 as India notched up an intimidating 211 for four after being put to bat first. In response, the visitors rode on Miller's quick-fire 64* off just 31 deliveries. Rassie Van der Dussen looked scratchy at the start but grew in Miller's company to hit an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls. The two changed things around with a 131-run partnership -- the second-highest fourth-wicket stand in T20Is.

Highest successful T20I run chases by South Africa

212 vs India, Delhi 2022

206 vs West Indies, Johannesburg 2007

200 vs India, Dharamsala 2015

189 vs India, Centurion 2018

Even Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the most experienced bowler in the current India T20I eleven, endured a poor day as he bled 43 runs in his four overs. Harshal Patel returned 1/43 in his four while Axar Patel registered 1/40. South Africa chased down the total with five balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

India captain Pant admitted that it was a competitive total to defend but lauded the opposition batters for taking the game away. "We had enough on the board, but I think we were a little off with the execution. But sometimes you got to give credit to the opposition. Miller and RvD batted brilliantly. Slower balls were working when we batted, but the wicket got better in the second innings," said Pant in the post-match presentation.

Earlier, India, led by Rohit Sharma, had registered their 12th consecutive T20I win to equal Afghanistan's record for most T20I wins on a trot by a Test-playing nation. The team had hammered Sri Lanka by six wickets to complete a 3-0 series sweep against the islanders back in February.

The winning streak had started with the win over Afghanistan at the previous T20 World Cup, where India endured a group-stage exit in the UAE. India are now tied with Afghanistan and Romania in the list of most successive T20I victories.

Most successive wins in T20Is

India 12 - 2021 to 2022

Romania - 12 - 2019 to 2021

Afghanistan - 12 - 2018 to 2019

