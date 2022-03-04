IND vs SL: Full list of Indian cricketers who have played 100 Tests

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Friday joined the elite list of Indian cricketers who have represented the country in 100 Test matches. The 33-year-old batter achieved the milestone during the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Kohli became the 12th Indian cricketer to join the elite club and he will be raring to go in front of a 50 per cent-packed crowd.

“Thanks Rahul bhai, it is indeed a special moment for me. My wife is here, my brother is here in the stadium. All my family members, my coach from childhood, all are very proud. To all my teammates, thank you so much for your support over the years. It is indeed a team game and this journey couldn't have been possible without all of you. To the BCCI to give me the opportunity to represent Indian cricket and from thereon, everything has gone from strength to strength,” Kohli during his felicitation on Friday.

Here are the list of all 11 Indian cricketers who have played 100 Tests for India...

1. Sachin Tendulkar: The batting maestro owns the record of having played the most matches in the history of Test cricket, with his tally of 200 appearances between 1989 and 2013. Sachin has scored 15921 runs, the most against by any cricketer in Tests, at 53.78 with 51 centuries.

2. Rahul Dravid: The present India head coach has appeared in 163 Tests between 1196 and 2012, scoring 13265 runs at 52.63 with 36 centuries. Dravid holds the record of most deliveries faced in Test career (31258).

3. VVS Laxman: The present head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru played in 134 Tests for India between 1996 and 2012, scoring 8781 runs at 45.97 with 17 centuries. His most famous knock came in the second Test against Australia in 2001 in Kolkata where he was part of a colossal 376-run match-winning stand alongside Dravid that helped India stun the visitors.

4. Anil Kumble: The former India captain played 132 Test for the country between 1990 and 2008 and remains the nation's most successful Test bowler with 619 wickets, which is also the fourth-highest in world cricket. His best figure in Tests came against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999 when he finished with 10 for 74, becoming only the second bowler in the history of the format to pick all 10 wickets in an innings. Kumble, who bowled 40850 deliveries in his career, stands second in the unique list behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (44039 balls).

7. Dilip Vengsarkar: He played 116 matches for India between 1976 and 1992 with scoring 6868 runs at 42.13 with 17 centuries. His highest score of 166 came on a treacherous track at Cuttack against Sri Lanka in 1987.

8. Sourav Ganguly: The former captain and the present president of the BCCI played 113 matches for India scoring 7212 runs at 42.17 with 16 centuries. Ganguly was also a part-time medium pacer and picked 32 wickets.

9. Ishant Sharma: The veteran India pacer was the last cricketer, before Kohli, to join the list and remains the only other active cricketer as well. Her had achieved the feat last year against England in Ahmedabad in the third Test. He played in 105 matches for India picking 311 wickets. His best came against England at Lord's in 2014 when he had finished with 7 for 74.

10. Harbhajan Singh: The legendary bowler, who remains one of the most successful off-spinners, played 103 matches for India between 1998 and 2015, picking 417 wickets. He shot to fame with his sensational hat-trick against Australia in 2001 in Kolkata, becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve the feat in Tests.

11. Virender Sehwag: The flamboyant opening batter played 103 Tests for India scoring 8503 runs at 49.43 with 23 centuries. He has also picked 40 wickets with his right-arm off-spin, which includes a five-wicket haul in Delhi where he had dismissed Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Shane Watson, Ricky Ponting, and Cameron White of Australia.