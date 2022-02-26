IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma joins MS Dhoni in unique list with elusive feat in 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma on Saturday hit another milestone as he achieved the unpreceedented feat of 50 catches taken by an Indian fielder in the shortest format of the sport. The Indian skipper reached the landmark in the second T20 International of the three-game series against Sri Lanka.

It was Jasprit Bumrah who deceived Chandimal with a slower delivery, which eventually led to Rohit taking an easy catch in the cover region. With the pluck Rohit became the first Indian to enter the 50-catch club in T20 Internationals, joining the likes of David Miller (69 catches) and Martin Guptill (64 catches) on the panel.

Follow IND vs SL 2nd T20I

The 34-year-old Rohit is tied with Shoaib Malik in the list with both the batters having 50 catches each under their belt. Overall, Rohit is the second Indian player to record 50 plucks in T20 Internationals. Former skipper MS Dhoni is first in the list, having taken 57 catches but as a wicketkeeper.

Most catches for India in T20Is:

57 - MS Dhoni

50 - Rohit Sharma

43 - Virat Kohli

42 - Suresh Raina

Earlier, Rohit named an unchanged team after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made two changes with Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka coming in to strengthen the bowling and batting respectively.

Pathum Nissanka starred with the bat for the touring side, scoring 75 off 53 deliveries and notching up his fifth T20I fifty. Nissanka put up a 67-run opening stand with his opening partner Danushka Gunathilaka, who perished for 38 nearly three overs after the powerplay.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka produced a late flourish, smashing a 19-ball 47 and helping his team reach a challenging 183 for five in 20 overs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah had had the best figures of 1/24 as 72 runs came off last four overs.

Sri Lanka have lost five of their last six T20s and need to break this losing streak to stay alive in the series.

After India's dominance in the opener in Lucknow, the action shifted to Dharamsala -- the venue for the last two back-to-back games of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. India is on a winning run of 10 consecutive T20s stretching back to November 2021.