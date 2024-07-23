'You’ve got to hit reset button': Agarkar to KL Rahul amid Rishabh Pant competition in Champions Trophy selection race

The Indian team were once blessed with a handful of all-format players, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah leading the way. KL Rahul was once part of that group, until he lost his place in the T20I side earlier this year, despite having transformed himself to adjust to the needs of the Indian team in white-ball cricket. He was neither picked for the T20 World Cup, nor was he recalled for the tours of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Rahul has, however, been added to the ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka, but is likely to serve as a back-up for Rishabh Pant. Ajit Agarkar made a big statement on KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant for Champions Trophy

Rahul was one of India's top performers at the World Cup, smashing 452 runs in 10 innings, laced with a hundred and two fifties, batting at No. 5. However, with Pant back in the format for the first time since his unfortunate car accident in December 2022, Rahul will have to make way for the youngster and sit for the three matches against Sri Lanka, which will be played between August 3 and 7.

Speaking to the media on Monday in Mumbai ahead of the team's departure for Pallekele, where India will play three T20Is against Sri Lanka starting July 27, Agarkar explained that the selectors want to ease Pant into each of the formats without burdening him, before revealing that Rahul has been advised to hit the reset button as the side builds towards preparing for the Champions Trophy.

“Rishabh has been out for a long time. So we want to bring him back without burdening him. Someone who has come back after a long time, you need to bring them back in the scheme of things gradually. KL, one of the feedbacks he has got is ‘you’ve got to hit the reset button’," he said.

Besides the two, India also have Sanju Samson, who reportedly lost his place in the team, despite having scored a century in the side's last ODI game, in December 2023, owing to the selection of Rahul. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter still will have the Vijay Hazare Trophy to prove his worth in the format. The List A domestic tournament will be played between December 20 and January 18.

India will begin their preparation for the ICC tournament, slated to take place in Pakistan next February, with the ODI series in Pakistan. The team's only other contest in the format before making travelling for Champions Trophy will be next year against England at home.