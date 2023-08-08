IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes white-ball debut, India look to ‘keep things simple’ against Nicholas Pooran

Team India, who find themselves in a do-or-die situation, made two changes in the playing XI for the third T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who stormed into the international stage with a commanding performance in the Tests, is all set to make his debut in the Blue jersey. He replaces Ishan Kishan in the playing XI. (Follow: India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score) Yashasvi Jaiswal makes T20I debut

Jaiswal has enjoyed a terrific season and will hope to carry forward the show with the series at stake. Jaiswal produced a superb show in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), amassing 625 runs from 14 matches. It also featured 13-ball 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders, the quickest in the history of IPL. In total he scored a ton and five half-centuries, and backed his show with an autorotative 171 in his Test debut.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the XI after missing out on the second encounter due to a sore left thumb. He comes in place of Ravi Bishnoi, who finished wicketless and conceded 31 runs in his four overs.

West Indies, on the other hand, were forced to tweak their winning combination Jason Holder sits out due to a niggle in his knee. Roston Chase replaces the tall all-rounder in the West Indies playing XI.

Meanwhile, speaking at the toss, which West Indies won and opted to bat, their skipper Rovman Powell said that the guys are excited as they are brink to create history. The hosts have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. "Guys are excited, we are on the doorstep on history. They (India) have such quality players, have to keep them on their toes. If you become predictable, they will destroy you," said Powell.

If there is anyone who has hurt India the most in the series, it is Nicholas Pooran and the gloveman will look to continue his exploits. Pooran scored 41 off 34 balls in the series opener and followed it up with an explosive 40-ball 67 in the second encounter.

When asked to Hardik Pandya if he has deviced any specific plans for the power-hitter, the Indian captain said: “Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things.”

