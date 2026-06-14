IND W vs PAK W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet's India face arch-rivals Pakistan in campaign opener

Jun 14, 2026 5:39:16 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Speaking ahead of the match, India skipper Harmanpreet said her side's recent defeats against England have been a learning experience. "When things are always going well, sometimes you don't know which areas you need to improve on as a team, but when you lose, you learn a lot. That's what the last one and a half months have shown: (there are a) lot of things, lots of scope for improvement. That's what we have been discussing in team meetings and trying to apply ourselves on the field - how we can do better in that area, how to improve ourselves and bring that onto the field. Those losses (against England) have given us a lot of learning, and hopefully, we'll use that experience for this tournament," she said.