IND W vs PAK W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet's India face arch-rivals Pakistan in campaign opener
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India open their Women's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sunday. All eyes will be on out-of-form India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.
- 8 Mins ago'We'll use that experience for this tournament' - Harmanpreet Kaur
- 18 Mins agoAll eyes on Shafali
- 21 Mins agoPAK squad
- 21 Mins agoIND squad
- 32 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: India open their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday, taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham. India boasts a well-balanced side and will hope that star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma fire from all cylinders. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy as India look to add a second ICC title to their cabinet after winning the ODI World Cup last year. India has a 13-3 head-to-head lead against Pakistan in women's T20Is. In their previous meeting at the 2024 T20 World Cup, India won by six wickets. Mandhana hasn't been in good form lately. After her 82 vs Australia in Adelaide in February, Mandhana's next six outings saw her score 13, 12, 37, 0, 32, and 8. Meanwhile, Shafali has also not been in good form. In her last five outings, she has managed 9, 4, 2, 22 and 11. Pakistan will be led by Fatima Sana, who averages over 50 with the bat and less than 25 with the ball since last year....Read More
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: 'We'll use that experience for this tournament' - Harmanpreet Kaur
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Speaking ahead of the match, India skipper Harmanpreet said her side's recent defeats against England have been a learning experience. "When things are always going well, sometimes you don't know which areas you need to improve on as a team, but when you lose, you learn a lot. That's what the last one and a half months have shown: (there are a) lot of things, lots of scope for improvement. That's what we have been discussing in team meetings and trying to apply ourselves on the field - how we can do better in that area, how to improve ourselves and bring that onto the field. Those losses (against England) have given us a lot of learning, and hopefully, we'll use that experience for this tournament," she said.
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: All eyes on Shafali
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: This will be Shafali's fourth T20 World Cup. She was adjudged as Player of the Match in India's victorious ODI World Cup final but has yet to get a half-century in the ICC's T20 edition. Deepti will also be key for India for her all-rounder abilities. She also needs five wickets to get past Putthawong (Thailand) to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is.
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: PAK squad
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Saira Jabeen, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Eyman Fatima, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Tasmia Rubab
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: IND squad
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Welcome to our live coverage of today's Women's T20 World Cup showdown as India take on Pakistan in their campaign opener. All eyes will be on skippers Harmanpreet and Sana and their captaincy tonight!