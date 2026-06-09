India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Nation A Series Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SL A live on TV, online

All eyes would once again be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old sensation will represent India A for the Tri-Nation Series featuring Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The left-handed batter was recently named in the India squad for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, becoming the youngest ever to be selected for an Indian team, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record, which had stood for 36 years. Sooryavanshi is entering the A series with solid form after scoring 776 runs in the IPL 2026 season for the Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the leading run-getter. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will represent India A. (PTI)

Tilak Varma, who was recently named India's T20I vice-captain, will be leading the side in Sri Lanka, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will be his deputy. Earlier, Riyan Parag was supposed to be the vice-captain, but an injury ruled him out of the series. Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Suryansh Shedge are all part of the Indian team.

Squads: India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (captain), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

Sri Lanka A: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (captain), Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Gunasekara, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Dulaj Samuditha

Here are the streaming and telecast details for the fixture between India A and Sri Lanka A: When will the India A vs Sri Lanka A match in the Tri-Nation A Series be played? The India A vs Sri Lanka A match in the Tri-Nation A Series will be played on Tuesday, June 9, at 10 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the India A vs Sri Lanka A match in the Tri-Nation A Series be played? The India A vs Sri Lanka A match in the Tri-Nation A Series will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

Which channels will telecast the India A vs Sri Lanka A match in the Tri-Nation A Series? The India A vs Sri Lanka A match in the Tri-Nation A Series will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.