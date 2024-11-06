India accused of 'showing power' to avoid penalty as fresh video verifies Ishan Kishan's 'stupid' remark at umpire

An Australia media channel minced no words in accusing India of "showing power" to evade a penalty as a fresh video of the India A-Australia A game from last week was released to show wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan's " inappropriate behaviour" towards the on-field umpire Shawn Craig after the visitors were alleged of ball tampering. Ishan Kishan and other India A players in conversation with umpire(Getty)

The incident happened last Friday, on the final day of the first unofficial match of the 'A' series in Mackay, where umpires decided to change the overnight ball after witnessing scratch marks on the ball. Ishan then protested the decision, calling it “stupid,” which led to the umpire reporting him for dissent.

However, both charges were cleared by Cricket Australia a day later, with an Indian Express report further claiming that the scratch marks on the ball were caused when the ball hit the sign boards or brushed against a nail near the boundary ropes. A source in the India A side, speaking to the national daily, categorically denied the ball-tampering blame, before further clarifying that Ishan was only inquiring into the umpire's act as the team reckoned that it was a needless measure.

However, a fresh video released by Australia media channel Fox Sports revealed that Ishan did make the “stupid” remark at the umpire. Here is how the conversation went as picked up by the stump mic…

Shawn Craig: When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion. Let's play. This is not a discussion.

Ishan Kishan: So we have to play with this ball?

Craig: You're playing with that ball.

Ishan: That's a very stupid decision.

Craig: Excuse me. You will be on report for dissent. That is inappropriate behaviour. Because of your actions we changed the ball.

Kishan: Thank you!

‘Shows the power of India’

In response to the video, journalist Robert Craddock, who was part of the panel on Fox Sports, reckoned that between the incident and India A being cleared of the charges, Cricket Australia must have realised the “might and power” of India. He added that while he could still let go of the ball-tampering allegation amid no concrete proof, he felt Ishan should have been punished for dissent.

“Staggering. If I were a cynic, I would say that somewhere between the pre-play and the end of play, where they said there was nothing to do here, no charges, nothing, there was a realisation of the might and force of India. But I'm not a cynic, so I'm not saying (laughs). But you can't get more direct in saying, 'you scratch it, we replace it.' Then they said that there was doubt about it. But one thing is for sure, there is no doubt about the dissent. He went so hard at the umpire. If you say that okay you are being a bit lenient with the ball-tampering and saying that it hit the side. But Ishan said it,” he said.

David Warner's wife, Candice, a former NSW Ironwoman Championship winner, who was also part of the discussion was asked if it was because of India slated to arrive in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but she felt that most Aussie umpires do want to be part of the IPL and hence want to avoid getting into the bad books.

“I don't think it does, but it just goes to show the power of India and how strong they are. A lot pf these umpires want to be part of the IPL,” she said.

Craddock then added: “India run the game. Every dollar that is raised in cricket, is raised by India. This change over the last few decades has been extraordinary.”