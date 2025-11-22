India and Pakistan to be placed in same group for T20 World Cup; Asia Cup shenanigans have no bearing: Report

India and Pakistan have been thrown into the same cauldron again - this time in the T20 World Cup 2026. The next edition of the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, will see the two neighbours sharing a group that, on rankings, look tailor-made for their passage. Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan and Suryakumar Yadav of India.(AFP Images)

As reported by Cricbuzz, the ICC has locked four groups of five for the tournament, with only the top two progressing to the Super Eight, then onto the semifinals and final.

India-Pakistan pool

India, currently number 1 in the T20I rankings, are grouped with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA. India and Pakistan are the only Test-playing nations in the group, and with three Associates for company, the format clearly nudges them towards a joint march into the Super Eight.

India would be playing against the United States, followed by Namibia, then Pakistan, and finally the Netherlands in the group. The India-Pakistan clash has been earmarked for Colombo.

While the group looks easy on paper, there is an asterisk. The same Pakistan team now favoured to glide through this pool was shocked by the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024. That result is a quiet reminder of this draw.

Other pools for the T20 World Cup

If India and Pakistan have been handed comfort, Sri Lanka have been handed traffic. The co-hosts, ranked no.8, are pooled with Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman. Four full-member sides in a five-team group means the home side starts their World Cup with knock-out level intensity from day one.

The two other groups are not far behind in chaos. One features England, the West Indies and Bangladesh, with Nepal and Italy. Another puts South Africa, alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, the UAE and Canada.

Venues and knockout ladder

India’s matches are spread across Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, while the Sri Lanka leg will see the matches being played at Colombo and Kandy. Ahmedabad is currently slated to stage the final of the tournament; however, if Pakistan reach the final, Colombo will be hosting one semifinal and the final. Mumbai and Kolkata are in line to host the other semi-final, with exact allocations yet to be decided. The report also suggests that the ICC will formally unveil the draw at an event in Mumbai on November 25.