Search Search
Saturday, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

India and Pakistan to be placed in same group for T20 World Cup; Asia Cup shenanigans have no bearing: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 22, 2025 07:01 am IST

India and Pakistan are grouped together in T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan have been thrown into the same cauldron again - this time in the T20 World Cup 2026. The next edition of the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, will see the two neighbours sharing a group that, on rankings, look tailor-made for their passage.

Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan and Suryakumar Yadav of India.(AFP Images)
Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan and Suryakumar Yadav of India.(AFP Images)

As reported by Cricbuzz, the ICC has locked four groups of five for the tournament, with only the top two progressing to the Super Eight, then onto the semifinals and final.

India-Pakistan pool

India, currently number 1 in the T20I rankings, are grouped with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA. India and Pakistan are the only Test-playing nations in the group, and with three Associates for company, the format clearly nudges them towards a joint march into the Super Eight.

India would be playing against the United States, followed by Namibia, then Pakistan, and finally the Netherlands in the group. The India-Pakistan clash has been earmarked for Colombo.

While the group looks easy on paper, there is an asterisk. The same Pakistan team now favoured to glide through this pool was shocked by the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024. That result is a quiet reminder of this draw.

Also Read: ‘What are these guys smoking?’ India A management shown no mercy for not sending Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over

Other pools for the T20 World Cup

If India and Pakistan have been handed comfort, Sri Lanka have been handed traffic. The co-hosts, ranked no.8, are pooled with Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman. Four full-member sides in a five-team group means the home side starts their World Cup with knock-out level intensity from day one.

The two other groups are not far behind in chaos. One features England, the West Indies and Bangladesh, with Nepal and Italy. Another puts South Africa, alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, the UAE and Canada.

Venues and knockout ladder

India’s matches are spread across Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, while the Sri Lanka leg will see the matches being played at Colombo and Kandy. Ahmedabad is currently slated to stage the final of the tournament; however, if Pakistan reach the final, Colombo will be hosting one semifinal and the final. Mumbai and Kolkata are in line to host the other semi-final, with exact allocations yet to be decided. The report also suggests that the ICC will formally unveil the draw at an event in Mumbai on November 25.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the Australia vs England Live match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the Australia vs England Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / India and Pakistan to be placed in same group for T20 World Cup; Asia Cup shenanigans have no bearing: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On