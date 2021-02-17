India announce squad for final two Tests against England, Umesh Yadav to return after passing fitness test
Fast bowler Umesh Yadav will return to the Indian side for the pink-ball Test against England in Ahmedabad if he clears the fitness test, announced BCCI on Wednesday while naming the India Test squad for the final two matches of the four-match series against England.
Umesh, who had flown back home after playing the second Test in Australia due to an injury will replace Shardul Thakur in the Indian Test squad if the former passes the fitness assessment. Thakur will be released to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting from February 20.
"Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad and after his fitness assessment will replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy," said BCCI in a release.
Also Read | 'He may find himself out of team': Gavaskar on India's XI for 3rd Test
The Indian side which beat England by 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai to draw level in the series, have all been retained.
There were reports that fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini might return to the squad but it appears that they haven't regained full fitness.
Another crucial player who missed out because of an injury was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
India squad for the final two Tests against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj.
The selection committee, which met on Wednesday also picked five net bowlers and two players as standbys.
Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar
Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal, who were kept as standbys till the second Test have been released for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
After losing the first Test by 227 runs, India came back strongly to register their biggest win against England - 317 runs - to make it 1-1.
The two teams will next face each other in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad starting from February 24, which will only be the second day-night Test match in India.
While it is more or less certain that Jasprit Bumrah will return to the Indian XI for the pink-ball Test, another interesting inclusion could be that of Hardik Pandya's. The all-rounder was one of the firsts in the Indian team to practicing with the pink ball. His selection would, however, depend on whether he if fit enough to bowl in the longest format of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18
- IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin & other protagonists of Chennai win move up
- India vs England: Ashwin’s second-innings century at his home ground in Chennai has lifted him 14 places to 81st in the list of batsmen, and while he remains seventh among bowlers after grabbing eight wickets in the match
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: List of all teams with available slots and purse left
- IPL Auction list: There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There was some pressure, having not played a lot of Tests in last 2 years'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSK CEO gives major update on Dhoni and Fleming's participation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India announce squad for final two Tests against England, release 3 standbys
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He did not make the same mistake': Nehra hails India bowler after super show
- India vs England: Ashish Nehra loved watching the India bowler perform in Chennai, but it wasn't R Ashwin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Test priority questioned after player rotation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Rishabh Pant responds to Gilchrist's words of appreciation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Test hero R Ashwin play T20 World Cup for India? Off-spinner answers
- During the post-match press-conference, Ashwin was asked if he still dreams of playing the T20 World Cup in India this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root apologises to Ali for saying all-rounder 'chose' to go home: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket
- South Africa' Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli certainly should not be playing in Ahmedabad next week: Lloyd
- India vs England: David Lloyd has come down heavily on India captain Virat Kohli for his argument with on-field umpire during around close of play on Day 3 of the India vs England Test in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox