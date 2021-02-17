'India will now demoralise England': Shoaib Akhtar predicts result of pink-ball Test and series

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes India will run away with momentum and thrash England in the remaining two Tests to take the series 3-1. Akhtar’s comments came after India, after losing the first Test by 227 runs, made a stunning comeback in the second to thump England by 317 runs to draw level in the four-match series.

Akhtar said he always knew India will come back strongly after the unexpected defeat in the first Test in Chennai. And now that they have done it, Akhtar strongly feels India will ‘demoralise’ England in the remaining two Tests.

“There was a lot of hue and cry when India lost the first Test, but I had said that India would make a really strong comeback and they did. India lost the first Test badly, they didn’t play well but now India will demoralise England, they will not loosen their grip. I believe the series will be 3-1now. And this is necessary for a No.1 side,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin were the stars of the show for India in the second Test match. Rohit scored a fantastic 161 on a turning track to lay the foundation of India’s win which was built on local boy Ashwin’s heroics with both bat and ball. Ashwin picked up 8 wickets in the match (5/43 and 3/53) and scored his fifth Test century in India’s second innings to run away with the Player of the Match award.

“When a player like Rohit Sharma scores 160, Ashwin picks up wickets and also scores a century then it was always going to be difficult for England,” Akhtar said.

The Rawalpindi Express also added that India was always going to bring their A-game to the table after losing the first Test as a spot in the World Test Championship was at stake.

“The minute they knew that they have to play the final of World Test Championship final and to play that they have to win, there was no option for a draw, they were always going bring out their best game,” he said.





Akhtar, however, cautioned India from collapsing at the start of series far too often for comfort.

“We have to remember that India takes a bit of time to settle. They at times play poorly at the start. They did the same thing against Australia too. This is something they have to be careful of because a No.1 suddenly crumbling to a heavy defeat in the first match is a bit odd. But I always knew that India will come back strong as they are playing at their home,” Akhtar said.

India will take on England in the third Test, which will be a day-night affair in the new stadium in Ahmedabad, on February 24.