IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India batsmen show how to tame the turn
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot.((ICC/ANI))
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot.((ICC/ANI))
cricket

India batsmen show how to tame the turn

India vs England: Compare their approach to India’s, particularly Pujara’s attempts to meet the ball down the pitch, and you know staying back has its pitfalls.
READ FULL STORY
By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:53 AM IST

A pitch looks playable as long as a batsman makes it to be. India, so far, have been better at it than England in the second Test in Chennai. For all their productive patience shown on a flat pitch in the first Test, England may not be skilled enough to tackle this one. It’s to India’s liking though. Don’t be surprised if Cheteshwar Pujara steps out to Moeen Ali again on Monday. Skipping down a few yards is an aggressive but popular way of forcing the spinner to drop it shorter from the rough on the pitch. That’s one of the basic methods to counter spin on an inconsistent surface. And considering how the game has panned out, this may well dictate the contrasting fortunes of England and India.

Sweeping helps too but on pitches with variable turn and bounce, it isn’t always a percentage shot. Approaches vary, said R Ashwin after his five-wicket haul. But the off-spinner feels getting stuck in defence doesn’t help. There were times it looked as if England had retreated into a shell. “Rohit’s been sweeping very well, he has been using his feet very well too. Puji (Pujara) uses his feet really well. On the other hand, someone like Joe Root likes sweeping and uses his feet a little less,” said Ashwin after play on Sunday. “At the end of the day, I feel playing on a wicket where there is a bit of help, even for the quicks, you need to take those percentage and calculated risks. Sometimes when you are just waiting and trying to trust your defence, there is a ball that will eventually get you.”

Barring Ben Foakes and Dan Lawrence, no England batsman faced more than 50 deliveries. And only Foakes tried to farm the strike regularly. “It was extremely difficult against a high-quality spin outfit and the pitch was playing tricks. I just tried to play within my limits and play the ball late,” Foakes later said. Playing the ball late also demands proper defensive technique and superb hand-eye coordination. England fell short on that front. Deconstruct the first innings of England and you will find every batsman dismissed by a spinner was playing from the crease.

Dom Sibley and Root got out to the sweep, Daniel Lawrence tried forward defence at a sharply turning and bouncing Ashwin delivery, Ben Stokes missed a full in-dipping ripper from Ashwin and Moeen Ali poked at an Axar Patel delivery that was drifting away.

PUJARA’S TECHNIQUE

Compare their approach to India’s, particularly Pujara’s attempts to meet the ball down the pitch, and you know staying back has its pitfalls. Being overtly defensive isn’t helping either. According to CricViz, defensive strokes induced a miss or an edge 27% of the time on Day 2, compared to 22% on Day 1. This is going to worsen. That explained India’s urgency in making the most of loose deliveries. Like the six Shubman Gill hit off Ali in the fifth over—not waiting for the ball to pitch and turn, but picking the delivery off Ali’s hand and playing through the line.

Intent thus becomes crucial on a pitch like this. Till just before the end of Day 2, India had attacked 23% of the deliveries, playing a false shot to 16%. England attacked 15% of their deliveries, playing a false shot to 23%. It reflects in their scoring as well. Over 56% of India’s runs in the first innings came in fours and sixes. In England’s case, that was around 39%.

There is no debate Rohit Sharma has made the difference between the sides. The best executor of the sweep shot this Test, he has also been the most attacking batsmen at home in recent years. Outside India, his attacking strokes average 41.06. In India, they average 127.87. Central to his scoring prowess around the wicket is clarity of thought. On Sunday, Rohit whipped, flicked and sliced the ball with aplomb. Perhaps the only big occasion when he wanted to defend in the second innings turned controversial when England appealed for leg-before after Sharma stretched full-length, bat hidden behind the front pad, contending he was not playing a shot though struck outside the line of stumps. The third umpire though decided he was playing a shot.

Barring that, the game has pretty much gone the way India wanted. Thanks to India’s big first-innings lead, England are more or less set to play the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad with the series tied 1-1. For that, they have themselves to blame. India had risked preparing a surface that would require the highest skill-level to play spin. After two days, it’s clear why they took that gamble.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Some people always complain,' Gavaskar says Chennai pitch 'not unplayable'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:38 AM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the debate regarding the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Doubt he'll play 14 games,' Gambhir expects KKR to get back-up for all-rounder

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir, the former India batsman, weighed in on the team combinations the franchise he captained, the Kolkata Knight Riders, should consider heading into the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty.(BCCI)
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty.(BCCI)
cricket

Deep Dasgupta hails ‘confident’ Pant for gaining ‘more balance in his approach'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:00 AM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta was of the opinion that the confidence with which the youngster bats in now is also rubbing onto his wicketkeeping.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant takes a catch. ((BCCI/PTI Photo))
Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant takes a catch. ((BCCI/PTI Photo))
cricket

Pant was compared to Dhoni and now to Saha, give him a break: Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:14 AM IST
India vs England: Putting his weight firmly behind Pant, Ashwin said the attacking left-hander should be allowed to build his confidence and turn into a better player, which would not be possible if there are constant comparisons with other keepers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mark Waugh.(Getty Images)
File image of Mark Waugh.(Getty Images)
cricket

'This Chennai pitch is unacceptable at Test match level,' says Mark Waugh

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:13 AM IST
India vs England: Giving his views on the same on Twitter, Waugh wrote: "I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level."
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of England's captain Joe.((BCCI/PTI Photo))
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of England's captain Joe.((BCCI/PTI Photo))
cricket

'I wanted him to be my first wicket,' How Axar planned Root’s fall

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:12 AM IST
The left-arm off-spinner said that he was extremely happy to terminate the in-form English skipper and also revealed that he had a plan against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir reckons the youngster can be a game-changer for Indian cricket. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir reckons the youngster can be a game-changer for Indian cricket. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday.(ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
India's Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday.(ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
cricket

'A lot of people laughed at me when I used to copy Harbhajan's action': Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:58 PM IST
According to Ravichandran Ashwin, a lot of his teammates, when he was young, would make fun of him as he used to try bowling like Harbhajan Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan.
File image of Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan.
cricket

'This isn't a good Test match pitch': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter debate

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:33 PM IST
India vs England: Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan engaged in a debate on Twitter over the condition of the pitch in Chennai during 2nd Test between India and England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
ipl

'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Gambhir said that there aren’t many gaps to fill for CSK as they have simplified their task ahead of the auction by retaining their core group
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin grabbed yet another five-wicket-haul. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin grabbed yet another five-wicket-haul. (Getty Images)
cricket

2nd Test: Five-star R Ashwin spins India into ascendency against England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Arjun Tendulkar.(HT Photo)
File picture of Arjun Tendulkar.(HT Photo)
cricket

Arjun Tendulkar returns to form ahead of IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Arjun played a scintillating knock, hitting five boundaries and eight sixes during his stint at the crease. He picked off-spinner Hashir Dafedar for special treatment hitting the bowler for five sixes in one over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot.((ICC/ANI))
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot.((ICC/ANI))
cricket

India batsmen show how to tame the turn

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:53 AM IST
India vs England: Compare their approach to India’s, particularly Pujara’s attempts to meet the ball down the pitch, and you know staying back has its pitfalls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara was run out early on Day 3.(BCCI)
Cheteshwar Pujara was run out early on Day 3.(BCCI)
cricket

Pujara gets run out in bizarre fashion on Day 3 - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:35 AM IST
India vs England: Pujara was expected to hold the fort for long but an unfortunate dismissal ended his stay on the final ball of the first over of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP