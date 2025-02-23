Saud Shakeel and skipper Mohammad Rizwan hit gritty knocks to help Pakistan to 241 all out against arch-rivals India in a key Champions Trophy clash on Sunday in Dubai. India bowl out Pakistan for 241 after Shakeel-Rizwan stand

Defending champions Pakistan elected to bat first in the Group A match which is a 'must-win' for them after they lost to New Zealand in the 50-over tournament opener on Wednesday.

A defeat to India, who won their first match against Bangladesh, will severely dent Pakistan's chances of making the semi-finals.

They stuttered after the left-handed Shakeel, who hit 62, and Rizwan, who made 46, added 104 together in a slow but solid third-wicket partnership.

But a late cameo by left-hander Khushdil Shah boosted the Pakistan total on what seems like a sluggish pitch.

Khushdil was the last batsman out for 38 as the innings folded on 49.4 overs.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 3-40.

India refused to tour hosts Pakistan in the eight-nation tournament and instead have been allowed to play all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium.

A full house was expected but there were empty seats on view during the Pakistan innings.

The Pakistan openers began cautiously despite a wayward start by Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami who bowled five wides in an 11-ball first over.

Babar Azam hit Harshit Rana for two boundaries in the fourth over with the second hit coming off a classic cover drive from the former captain.

Shami, who has recovered from an injury and returned figures of 5-53 in the team's first win over Bangladesh, seemed to struggle with his ankle in his third over and left the field, returning soon after to India's great relief.

Azam hit a couple of crisp boundaries including one off Hardik Pandya but the bowler had his revenge when he got the star batsman caught behind for 23.

Fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq was run out in the next over after a direct throw from Axar Patel had him out for 10.

Shakeel and Rizwan got their heads down as Pakistan managed just one boundary in nearly 10 overs.

Rizwan broke the shackles with a crashing four off Ravindra Jadeja and the left-handed Saud followed it up with two more off Kuldeep as the pair changed gears.

Rizwan survived a reprieve on 44 when Rana dropped a difficult catch at long-on off Pandya but the fielder looked relieved when Axar bowled the Pakistan captain in the next over.

Shakeel, dropped on 57, went in the next over from Pandya, holing out to midwicket.

Wickets kept tumbling with Kuldeep striking twice in two balls. Khushdil, however, showed intent with two sixes in his 39-ball knock and gave Pakistan a hope of winning against their greatest rivals.

The top two teams from the two groups will make the semi-finals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.