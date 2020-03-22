e-paper
Janta curfew: India came together even while staying at home - Sachin Tendulkar

Janta curfew: India came together even while staying at home - Sachin Tendulkar

“Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself. The discipline and commitment we showed today needs to continue,” Tendulkar said in a tweet.

Mar 22, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters)
         

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday praised all Indians for coming together as a nation even while staying at home and showing support to those in the essential services working overtime to fight Covid-19. “Today India came together even while staying in our homes. While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties.

“Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself. The discipline and commitment we showed today needs to continue,” Tendulkar said in a tweet. The iconic 46-year old shared a video saying the same, followed by clapping hands. 

As urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation on Sunday cheered the medical and other essential services fraternity for containing coronavirus by clapping, ringing bells and blowing conch shells for 5 minutes at 5 pm. Hundreds of people living in high rise apartments across the city also stepped out of their flats and stood in balconies, clapped and cheered the unnamed doctors, nurses and the health staff for their yeomen service to the Covid-hit.

The Indian sports fraternity also hailed the nation-wide movement with the likes of Star wrestler Bajrang Punia, former India cricket captain and coach Anil Kumble, star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and sprinter Hima Das joining in the effort.

