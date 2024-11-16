Johannesburg [South Africa], : India captain Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the notable change in the batting line-up, which saw him stepping down in the order and promoting youngster Tilak Varma to the number three position during the T20I series against South Africa. India captain Suryakumar reveals "it was perfect time" to promote Tilak to Virat Kohli's spot in T20Is

India's new era under Suryakumar has begun on a sparkling note, with young blood and familiar faces being brought into the setup.

After stalwart Virat Kohli had his last dance in the T20 World Cup final, Suryakumar took it up on himself to bear the responsibility that came with the number three spot.

But in the final two T20Is of the series, Suryakumar demoted himself and allowed Tilak to express himself in the number three position.

The gamble paid off as Tilak hammered back-to-back hundreds on a challenging South African turf, proving that the decision was fruitful.

"It was actually running in my mind that there has been a time when one man has battered consistently at number three and done wonders for India. So this was a perfect situation, a perfect opportunity for a young guy and definitely someone like him," Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

Tilak's knack for scoring runs briskly was prominently visible in his outings at Centurion and Johannesburg.

During his first outing in the number three role at the Centurion, Tilak produced a rollicking 107* in just 56 deliveries, laced with eight fours and seven maximums.

In Johannesburg, he upped the ante with a gobsmacking 120* in just 47 deliveries, propelling India to a gigantic total of 283/1, the highest by any team in South Africa.

The young southpaw's record-toppling performance proved that it was the perfect time for him to take up the role and hold it even for the future.

"A lot of showing a lot of promise, and we both actually spoke to each other and said I think it's the perfect time for someone like you to bat at number three. Take that responsibility not only now but going forward as well, and he just walked the talk," Suryakumar said.

"I mean the way he batted at the Super Sport Park and also here today, it was incredible, and I hope he continues to do the same things same way not only in T20 cricket but for all formats for India," he noted.

Tilak ended the series as the highest run-getter with 280 runs to his name in the four T20Is, striking at 198.58. With a thumping 135-run victory in the 4th T20I, India secured a 3-1 series win over the Proteas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.