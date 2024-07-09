India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

After registering a defeat at the hands Australia Champions in their previous fixture of the World Championship of Legends 2024, Yuvraj Singh’s India Champions will next meet South Africa Champions in match No.15 of the tournament at the County Ground in Northampton on Wednesday. The Harbhajan Singh-starrer India Champions side has recorded two wins from four matches of the World Championship of Legends. India Champions are placed third in the current World Championship of Legends standings with four points from four matches. Yuvraj Singh’s India Champions are up against South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2024(X)

Last 3 matches:

India Champions: WWW

South Africa Champions: LLL

India Champions Likely XI

Batters – Robin Uthappa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

All-Rounders – Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan

Wicketkeeper – Naman Ojha

Bowlers - Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Anureet Singh

South Africa Champions Likely XI

Batters – Richard Levi, Herschelle Gibbs, Ashwell Prince

All-Rounders – Jacques Kallis (c), JP Duminy, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren

Wicketkeeper – Dane Vilas

Bowlers - Vernon Philander, Rory Klenveldt, Imran Tahir

Key Players for India

Robin Uthappa: One-time World Cup winner Uthappa is the leading run-getter for the Indian side. The former India batter has smashed 127 runs in four games of the ongoing tournament. He is followed by Gurkeerat Singh, who has 120 runs in three games this season. Uthappa will hope to regain form after scoring only 12 off 9 balls against Australia Champions.

Yusuf Pathan: Another World Cup-winner in the Indian lineup, power-hitter Yusuf Pathan played a stellar knock of 78 off 48 balls for India Champions against Australia Champions. The middle-order batter lifted India to 176-6 with his fighting knock. Pathan has amassed 86 runs in four games this season.

Key Players for South Africa:

Ashwell Prince: Former South Africa batter Ashwell Prince played a quick-fire knock of 46 off 35 balls, although South Africa Champions suffered a defeat to West Indies Champions won by 6 wickets. On-song Prince is expected to spearhead the middle-order of the Proteas against India Champions.

Jacques Kallis: A name that needs no introduction, legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis is tasked to end the winless run of the South Africa Champions in the ongoing edition. Kallis scored 18 off 21 balls against the West Indies. He also went wicketless in the same contest and leaked 18 runs in his two overs. Before meeting India, Kallis and Co. will take on Pakistan Champions.

Team Head to Head

It will be the first time the India Champions will meet South Africa Champions in the inaugural season of the World Championship of Legends.

Venue and Pitch

Australia Champions posted 199-5 against India Champions at the County Ground. While Australia had the highest first-innings score, India Champions posted the top score of 176-6 in the second innings at this venue. With India returning to Northampton, another high-scoring encounter is expected to take place between the two teams. Teams batting first will have the advantage over their opponents at this venue.

MATCH PREDICTION

India Champions are tipped to upstage South Africa in the upcoming encounter.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Robin Uthappa, Herschelle Gibbs, Gurkeerat Singh Maan

All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Jacques Kallis, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Vernon Philander.

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – JP Duminy

BOWLER – Imran Tahir

ALL-ROUNDER – Suresh Raina.