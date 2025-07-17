India coach hints at specialist role for Rishabh Pant in 4th Test after Lord's injury: 'Keeping last part of process'

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has provided a crucial update on Rishabh Pant's fitness ahead of the fourth Test match in Manchester. Pant’s availability for the next Test remains in doubt after he injured his finger while attempting a diving take on Day 1 at Lord’s. The wicketkeeper was in clear discomfort and left the field for medical attention, with Dhruv Jurel taking over the gloves. Despite the injury, Pant displayed remarkable resilience, returning to bat in both innings and contributing crucial runs for India. India's Rishabh Pant sustained an injury at Lord's.(AFP)

Ten Doeschate hinted that Pant might play as a specialist batter in Manchester after what he did with the bat despite his injury at Lord's

“He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don't think you're gonna keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the 3rd Test, and it's only going to get easier on his finger,” ten Doeschate said at the press conference.

The wicketkeeper batter scored a fighting half-century and showed great resilience during his 112-ball stay in the first innings, during which he made 74 runs, laced with eight fours and two sixes. The wicketkeeper smoked the ball into the stands for two towering maximums to break Viv Richards' milestone for most sixes against England in the format.

Ten Doeschate stressed the need for caution, insisting they can’t afford another situation where the keeper needs to be replaced mid-innings, underscoring the importance of Pant’s complete recovery.

“Keeping is the last part of the process. We need to make sure that he can keep — we don't want to go through that again where we have to replace the keeper halfway through an innings,” he added.

‘Rishabh Pant is in the equation, but…’

Pant did not train on Thursday but made the trip to Beckenham with the squad. He is expected to regain full fitness for the Manchester game.

“But he rested today, was trying to give the finger as long as possible, and hopefully, he's good to go in Manchester in the first session. He is in the equation, but I mean if he's fit, he plays the next Test and does both,” ten Doeschate added.