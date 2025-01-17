'India cricketers to cover notebooks with brown paper', '11th point is ban YouTube': BCCI diktat gives free run to memes

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss against Australia has resulted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) taking harsh action to bring Team India back on track. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and other support staff members are facing a lot of flak for India's back-to-back Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss against Australia has resulted in the BCCI taking harsh action to bring Team India back on track. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)

Recently, the BCCI held a review meeting with Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. The board has now sent 10 guidelines to India's centrally contracted players.

Participation in domestic tournaments has been made mandatory for selection. The guidelines also include restrictions on family travel, baggage allowance and restrictions on personal staff.

Players have also been asked to refrain from doing personal shoots or endorsements during a series or tour. As soon as these guidelines were made public, netizens started poking fun at the Indian cricket board, saying the organisation is making the national side a "school."

Jokes like morning assembly and water breaks are trending big time on X, and netizens can't help but make fun of some of the guidelines.

What are the guidelines all about?

The BCCI has also stated that if any player does not comply with these guidelines, he will face disciplinary action, including sanctions from playing tournaments, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

If there are any exceptions, it must be pre-approved by head coach Gambhir and chief selector Agarkar.

The BCCI stated that these guidelines have been issued to promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment. The board has also banned the presence of personal chefs, security guards, and stylists on tours.

Players have also been asked to use the team bus during match days, even if they have families accompanying them on the ground.

Going back to domestic cricket, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill have made themselves available for the next round of the Ranji Trophy, beginning January 23.

However, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul's availability is unclear. Rohit has been practising alongside Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team.