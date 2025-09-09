India finalise Hardik Pandya-like option for Asia Cup; Gambhir, Suryakumar tighten team plans: 'Conditions might...'

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided an interesting insight into the team’s plans for the Asia Cup 2025, hinting at Shivam Dube’s potential role in the playing XI. Morkel suggested that Dube’s all-round ability could be a key factor in India’s balance and asserted that India will look at him as an option who can bowl four overs. Dube, a member of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad, saw limited bowling opportunities in the tournament, sending down only a single over against the USA. But with Gautam Gambhir now at the helm as head coach and Suryakumar Yadav as skipper, his role has evolved, as the team has begun utilising him more prominently as an all-rounder. With a limited fast-bowling all-rounder option in the squad, Dube has to play a Hardik Pandya-like role in the XI. India's Hardik Pandya (R) speaks with his captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of Asia Cup.(AFP)

In the last T20I, Dube played against England in February, he bowled a couple of overs and took two crucial wickets, which suggests that he fits the bill as another fast-bowling all-rounder option in the XI.

Morkel highlighted the value of Dube’s all-round ability ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, stressing that he must be prepared to contribute with both bat and ball. The bowling coach insisted on Dube’s readiness to deliver four overs if conditions tilt in his favour on match day.

“For me it’s always important to use Shivam as a guy who can bowl four overs,” Morkel said in the press conference. “I’m always pushing for all-rounders to work hard on both skills. Sometimes guys can get a little naughty in practice and focus on one. But here we want to leave no stone unturned. On the day, conditions might favour him more than somebody else, and he needs to be ready to deliver."

“Extra options give us flexibility in selection”: Morkel

Since Gambhir took charge, India have shown greater faith in part-time options during key phases of matches. Players such as Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav have been trusted to chip in with the ball, adding depth and flexibility to the team’s bowling resources when situations demand it.

“The more guys who can give the captain an over here and there, the better. Yes, we’ll have our frontline bowlers, but those extra options give us flexibility in selection and combinations," Morkel added.

India will begin their tournament against the UAE on September 10, followed by a blockbuster clash with Pakistan on September 14, both in Dubai. Their final group stage match is set against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.