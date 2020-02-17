e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘India has the best fast bowling line-up in the world but...’: Steve Waugh has his say on Jasprit Bumrah & Co

‘India has the best fast bowling line-up in the world but...’: Steve Waugh has his say on Jasprit Bumrah & Co

While the comparisons continue to take place between the two celebrated attacks, Steve Waugh was quite clear that both set of bowlers have the talent to take 20 wickets in a Test match.

cricket Updated: Feb 17, 2020 14:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Head Coach Ravi Shastri (L) during a practice session.
Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh showered praises on the Indian fast bowling attack but added that the domination is at its peak at home. Waugh believes that India are brilliant when they play at home but when they travel to Australia later this year, he said that the Aussie fast bowlers will have a slight edge over their opponents. While the comparisons continue to take place between the two celebrated attacks, Waugh was quite clear that both set of bowlers have the talent and determination to take 20 wickets in a Test match.

“India has the best fast bowling line-up in the world when cricket is played in India, but Australian fast bowlers are deadly in Australia. When India come to Australia, the Aussies will have a slight edge. But, both teams know that the personnel they have at their disposal, they can take 20 wickets,” Waugh said on the sidelines of the Laureus Awards ceremony.

Waugh was also quite impressed by Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit Bumrah and said that it is good that he was not coached in specific styles as that would have proven to be detrimental to his bowling fashion.

“He is exceptional. He is a unique talent. It’s great that he wasn’t coached styles because a lot of coaches would have told him ‘you need to run in quicker, or you cannot bowl that way’. They’ve let him to be natural, which is fantastic,” he said.

“He is an incredible asset for India, great stamina, accuracy, pace -- he has got everything. He also seems to have pretty good temperament. He loves challenges and loves leading the attack. Virat Kohli is very lucky to have him in the attack,” he added.

