‘India have their nose ahead…’: Ravi Shastri's harsh review of Australia's ‘brittle’ line-up ahead of Boxing Day clash

Ravi Shastri, former India head coach, asserted that Rohit Sharma and co. have their nose ahead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the series currently poised at 1-1 after the first three Tests. The fighting spirit that the Indian tailender displayed at The Gabba to get a draw kept the series wide open. Considering their incredible record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the past decade, India would be high on confidence ahead of the Boxing Day Test. India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) celebrates with teammates after bowling Australia's Usman Khawaja (L) on day five of the third cricket Test match.(AFP)

The last two (2018-19 and 2020-21) of the three Tests (other being 2014-15) resulted in Indian wins where solid batting played its part.

Shastri suggested that going to the Boxing Day Test with the series levelled at 1-1 is the best-case scenario for India to go ahead,

"I think India would take this, the way the series is poised. Any overseas team being 1-1, especially with the games being in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, they would take this. Going 1-1 into Boxing Day is the best case scenario. I would say India have their nose ahead," Shastri told news.com.au.

India have played some quality cricket on Australian soil in recent times, with back-to-back series wins on the last two tours. They now have the opportunity to become only the third touring side to win three consecutive series Down Under, joining the West Indies (1984/85, 1988/89, 1992/93) and South Africa (2008/09, 2012/13, 2016/17).

‘Bumrah almost single-handedly got…’

Shastri further talked about Australia's top-order, which has been terrorised by Jasprit Bumrah and struggled to get going in the first three Tests. Bumrah has been the standout bowler in the series with 21 scalps under his kitty, including a couple of five-wicket hauls. The likes of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne have struggled against him with the new ball, while rookie Nathan McSweeney also paid the price of it and has been dropped from the side.

"It's been pretty brittle. When you look at this Australian line-up, it's been a long time since I've seen an Australian line-up where the top order is that brittle. India have exploited that and continue to exploit it. India is 1-1 in the series and that man (Bumrah) has almost single-handedly got India into that position," Shastri said.