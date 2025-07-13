India hit with fresh injury scare after Rishabh Pant on Day 4, slight relief but player not completely off the hook

India’s spirited pace attack suffered a worrying momentary blow in the second session on Day 4 at Lord’s as fast bowler Akash Deep limped off the field after delivering just three overs post lunch. The 28-year-old seamer, who had already made a key breakthrough earlier in the day by cleaning up Harry Brook with a sharp inswinger, looked visibly uncomfortable after his short spell in the second innings. England's Harry Brook looks dejected and walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, bowled out by India's Akash Deep (Action Images via Reuters)

After bowling his third over in the afternoon session, Akash Deep was seen walking gingerly toward the boundary, holding what appeared to be his groin or side. He then sat down beside the ropes while being attended to by the team physio. Not long after, he walked up the stairs toward the dressing room with a clear limp, sparking concerns over a possible strain.

“Akash Deep, who was with the physio on the boundary, holding his side or hip, groin as well. Walking gingerly up there on the stairs,” said Michael Atherton on-air, confirming the discomfort.

The bowler, however, returned to the field after the drinks break.

The timing of the injury — if it had been serious – could've been detrimental for India, who had seized control of the Test through disciplined fast bowling under overcast skies. Akash had been crucial in denting England’s momentum, particularly with the dismissal of Brook, who had looked dangerous with a flurry of attacking shots.

His absence would have left a heavier burden on Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and all-rounders like Nitish Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja as India aim to wrap up England’s second innings quickly.

Siraj shines in first session

Earlier in the day, Siraj and Bumrah delivered with intensity, keeping England under pressure on a deteriorating surface. Siraj removed Ben Duckett with a fiery send-off and struck again with the wicket of Ollie Pope. Bumrah’s menacing spell troubled Crawley before Nitish Reddy dismissed the opener for the second time in the match.

England went to lunch at 98/4, with Joe Root and Ben Stokes holding fort.

Both teams had finished with identical scores of 387 in the first innings, making it effectively a second-innings match at Lord's.