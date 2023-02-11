India hoping Harmanpreet Kaur will help end the Cup wait

Harmanpreet Kaur is not new to leading India in a T20 World Cup. She was at the helm in the West Indies where India reached the semi-finals, and in Australia in 2020 when they were runners-up. The recent U-19 World Cup triumph – the first ICC trophy for Indian women – though has strengthened the resolve of the seniors to win their first. It won’t be easy, but the juniors have showed it can be done, in South Africa no less.

Harmanpreet’s power-hitting will be key if India are to realise their Cup dream. Munish Bali, who was with the Indian team from 2012 to 2014, recalled her early days in the national side. “Once against Australia, their captain had most fielders inside the circle and was in an attack mode. Then came Harman and the fielders were spread out. It felt great to see such a cricketer burst on to the international scene,” said Bali, who was a support staff member of the U-19 Cup team.

“I took up cricket after watching Harry didi playing on TV. She has always been a driving force. I wish to learn so much from her and emulate her,” India U-19 team member Mannat Kashyap said before the tournament.

Harmanpreet, 33, was struggling for form with the India team for a couple of seasons after her epic 171 against Australia in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final. However, she found form in the 2022 ODI World Cup, against Sri Lanka and in the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup.

“Aggression is her strength. India might have lost the T20 series to Australia in Mumbai, but the team fought well and had close finishes,” added Bali.

Harmanpreet is also outspoken, and on her request, BCCI has appointed Australia’s Troy Cooley as the Indian team’s bowling coach in South Africa.

“She is well aware of the fact that India have not won a World Cup till now despite reaching the final thrice. I am sure she has her plans. She encouraged Shafali Verma to bowl, Pooja Vastrakar to bat freely and Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh to use their wicket-keeping skills. It all worked well,” said Bali.

India did not have a great tri-series in South Africa, finishing runners-up. Harmanpreet had scores of 56, 32, 21. India though will know they must beat Australia at some stage. The warm-up loss, when Australia defended a small total, and India faltering in the CWG final while chasing, has provided them valuable lessons. With Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami retired, Indian players will look up to senior pro Harmanpreet.

