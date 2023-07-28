India in a bit of a spin

“No, no. I am not thinking that far ahead.” India's Kuldeep Yadav during the 1st ODI match against West Indies (BCCI Twitter)

Kuldeep Yadav was just as prompt in desisting from discussing his hopes for this year’s ODI World Cup as he was in taking the last four West Indies wickets in India’s five-wicket victory in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday. Having claimed four wickets for just six runs in the first ODI against West Indies, the left-arm wrist spinner had made a rousing start in the run of a possible 12 games (if they reach the Asia Cup final) that India have before the World Cup at home.

But if Kuldeep is staying in the present rather than harbouring grand World Cup plans, it’s entirely understandable. Beyond the Windies being subpar opponents who won’t even feature at the World Cup, the 28-year-old knows that the competition for slots in the spin department is severe. While Ravindra Jadeja was the other spinner in India’s line-up on Thursday — he also starred with three wickets — Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and perhaps R Ashwin are also in the mix.

Kuldeep’s pragmatism is also because of his own rollercoaster journey in recent years. Having entered the 2019 World Cup in England as an emerging star forming a potent partnership with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep lost his way and place midway through the tournament. His confidence battered and bruised after a game against England, he’s perhaps not been the same bowler ever since. He has featured in 31 of India’s 55 ODIs since the 2019 World Cup, incessantly in and out and never able to build the rhythm needed to regain his spark.

“A lot of times, you have to sit out because of the situation or combination. It has become normal now. I have been playing for the last 6-7 years,” Kuldeep told reporters on Thursday.

His travails will strike a chord with the other spinners. Chahal has also struggled to find his foothold since the 2019 World Cup, featuring in just 23 ODIs over the past four years. While a return of 37 wickets in this time suggests his wicket-taking knack is intact, the control that India seek is perhaps not always there.

Control, of course, is what Jadeja provides in abundance. As a capable No. 7 batter and a gun fielder, he also provides greater all-round utility than his wrist-spin colleagues. But Jadeja, too, hasn’t been immune to getting the axe. Post the 2017 Champions Trophy final, Jadeja was out of the team for nearly 15 months, his lack of penetration in the middle overs proving to be his undoing. In the current four-year World Cup cycle, he has played only 22 of 55 ODIs.

All of this points to the uncertainty that exists in the spin department a little over two months away from the World Cup. Which two spinners, or three provided the conditions suit, will India start with against Australia at Chepauk on October 8?

Among the four spinners in the squad for the Windies series, Jadeja looks closest to being a certainty. His all-round value aside, his experience of 175 ODIs may also be vital in dealing with the pressure of a home World Cup. That may not be good news for Axar who operates in a similar mould as a left-arm spin all-rounder.

Chahal and Kuldeep may not be preferred as a pairing any longer for similar reasons. Having played 28 matches together in the period from 2017 to the 2019 World Cup — they were christened ‘KulCha’ in recognition of their success — the corresponding number has come down to a mere three games in the past four years. It essentially means that Chahal and Kuldeep are fighting for the same slot, but it hasn’t affected their camaraderie.

“We are very relaxed,” Kuldeep said. “We know that the combination matters a lot. Sometimes he plays. Sometimes I play. Our understanding is very good. He helps me a lot when I play. He advises me on what I can do. He always wants me to do my best. When he plays, I try to do the same. We support and back each other.”

This is why a slight window of opportunity may open for Ashwin. As the only specialist off-spinner with an outside chance of making the cut, Ashwin’s services may always come in handy against a batting line-up loaded with left-handers. Though his presence in India’s white-ball set-up has been limited of late, he continues to be one of the leading spinners in the IPL.

The competition for slots is well and good, but India need to ideally ensure that the spinners who will play the World Cup start preparing now. If that pair is indeed Kuldeep and Jadeja, it won’t be a bad idea for them to start “thinking that far ahead”.

