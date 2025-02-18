India jersey, with 'Pakistan' imprint, for Champions Trophy 2025 goes live as BCCI adheres to ICC rule

Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19 and be played across four venues and two countries. Ahead of the season's first ICC event, BCCI released pictures of the Indian team's photoshoot, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma posing in the new jersey for the Champions Trophy. However, the striking feature of the revamped jersey was the Champions Trophy branding and the host Pakistan's name imprinted on the right corner. Rohit Sharma poses in new India jersey for Champions Trophy

India donned the new white-ball jersey during the recently concluded home series against England. However, one additional change was made to the Champions Trophy. The top right corner had the ICC tournament's logo with the name of the host nation, Pakistan, on it.

Ahead of the tournament, there were reports that the BCCI would disallow Pakistan's name imprinted on the Indian jersey. However, newly appointed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later confirmed that the board will adhere to the ICC rules. India, hence, did not breach ICC's uniform-related rule.

"BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during the Champions Trophy," Saikia told PTI.

What is ICC's clothing code?

According to the rule, all participating teams in an ICC event must wear the host nation's name on their jerseys, even if they play at neutral venues.

BCCI and PCB have been at loggerheads for months in the build-up to the Champions Trophy after the Indian board confirmed to the ICC that the team did not get clearance from their government to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. In the wake of the Islamabad unrest in December last year, ICC sided with BCCI's request, even as PCB threatened to back out, as Dubai was picked as the neutral venue for all India matches.

There were also reports that India skipper Rohit Sharma would not travel to Pakistan for the captain's photoshoot and the Champions Trophy captain's presser. However, it was later revealed that PCB would not proceed with the official photoshoot or captain's meeting due to "logistical" issues.