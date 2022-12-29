'India ko hazam nahi hua Pakistan unse aage nikal gaya': Ramiz Raja's explosive 'tod phod' remark after being sacked

Pakistan Cricket Board underwent a series of changes earlier this month as Ramiz Raja was sacked as the chairman, with Najam Sethi taking over the role. In addition, Shahid Afridi was also named the interim chief selector with fellow former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joining the former Pakistan captain in the panel. The changes came after Pakistan faced a 0-3 clean sweep defeat to England in the home Test series in November-December; this was Babar Azam-led side's second home defeat in the longest format this year – they faced a 0-1 loss to Australia in March.

During Ramiz Raja's tenure, Pakistan had reached the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup, and final of the 2022 edition of the marquee tournament. In addition, the side had also reached the title clash in the Asia Cup earlier this year; however, Pakistan couldn't clear the final hurdle in any of the tournaments.

The former PCB chairman, however, insisted that Pakistan's performances were “outstanding” in white-ball cricket and that it was their side that forced India to make wholesale changes in their cricketing setup.

“We gave outstanding performances in white-ball cricket. We played the Asia Cup final, India didn't play that. India, a billion-dollar industry, was left behind. Tod phod hui, unhone apna chief selector, selection committee fire kar di, captain badal diye kyunki unko hazam nahi hua ki Pakistan unse kaise aage nikal gaya. (They fired their chief selector, selection committee, changed the captain because they couldn't digest how Pakistan went ahead of them),” Ramiz told Suno TV.

Talking about his own fate as PCB chairman, Ramiz said, “This is just like France firing their entire board even after they played in the FIFA World Cup final.”

The former Pakistan star also stated that he empowered Babar Azam that led to captain's strong performances with the side. “I tried my level best to keep this team united. I empowered Babar Azam. Cricket is one of those rare sports where captaincy is relevant. If your captain is powerful, results will come, and we have given results,” said Ramiz.

