'India or IPL? If you say franchise cricket then forget WTC final': Shastri blasts Rohit and Co. after top-order failure

Australia made batting look easy on the green-top Oval track throughout the first two days of the World Test Championship final against India, but Rohit Sharma and his side failed the emulate the same. Barring Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja to some extent, none of the other batters looked set against the Aussie attack. The top order comprising the captain along with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara managed only 71 runs between themselves as India fell 4 down in 18.2 overs. Following the top-order collapse, former India coach Ravi Shastri took a brutal dig at the India batters and BCCI with a remark on IPL. (India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 4)

Ravi Shastri (left) was not happy with the performance of India's top-order line-up in the WTC Final against Australia

The bowlers leaked 469 runs in the first innings before India were sent four down in quick time. Three of the top-order batters had arrived fresh from IPL with two of them being in top form with a century spree. Yet they failed to emulate their white-ball form in the traditional format which eventually hurt India.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri was left fuming at Team India asking them to set their priorities right between IPL and national duty. He said: “You must set your priorities, right? What is the priority? India or franchise cricket? You have to decide that. If you say franchise cricket, then forget this (WTC final). If this is important, then as the custodian of the sport, the BCCI are the bosses. There should be a clause in the IPL contract that if they need a player out of the IPL in the interest of India, they have the right to do it.”

“First, put the clause and then ask the franchises to decide how much they want to invest. That is very important. You are the custodian of the sport. You control cricket in the country," he added.

This isn't the first time Shastri has raised this topic. He has in fact repeatedly urged the Indian players bound for the WTC final to take care of their workload management and form during the arduous IPL season. In fact a similar message was sent to BCCI and the selectors as well to interfere with the franchises and their proceedings with WTC final in mind.

