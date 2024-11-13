Team India outrightly denies Australian media's report of ‘leaked email’ for closed-door practice in Perth

Team India outrightly rejected the Australian media's report that they made official requests to hold closed-door practice sessions for India and India A players at the WACA in Perth ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener on November 22. The Australian media reported that Team India does not want anyone to witness their training sessions. However, when people in the BCCI were asked, they categorically denied having sent such official communication. India head coach Gautam Gambhir (R) with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar(BCCI)

"Neither from India or from India A such a request, at least on official capacity, has gone demanding closed-door net sessions. The practice session is open to all. The Indian and Australian media can watch and cover for as long as they want. There is no such restrictions till now," a source in the know of things told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The Indian team management has announced that the public will be able to attend their centre-wicket training sessions from Friday to Sunday. During this time, the team will engage in match simulations and play a warm-up match against India A at the WACA ground.

India deny Australian media's report

This announcement contradicts a report from an Australian media outlet that suggested the visiting team's practice sessions would be closed to spectators. On Wednesday, 'The Australian' reported that a company CEO had instructed a group of construction workers refurbishing the WACA to refrain from watching, taking pictures, or using drones during the Indian team's practice sessions.

"The extent to which India is keeping their practice guarded is laid bare in a leaked email issued to workers involved in the WACA refurbishment, due to be completed next year," the newspaper reported.

"Not only has the public been barred from watching India train, even those working in the precinct are under strict instructions not to take a peek, according to an email sent by Adam Sauzier of ADCO Constructions, who is building the new facility."Quoting the e-mail, the newspaper wrote: "This week India and India A are training at the WACA Ground from Tuesday 12 November until Sunday 17 November, as part of India's preparation for the Test Match at Perth Stadium the following week.

"During all training sessions, please do not take any photos or videos or fly any drones, of the training sessions and please do not sit and watch the sessions."The leading daily further said, "The memo also makes reference to an India v India A match that had been scheduled from Friday to Sunday but has since been scrapped with the tourists instead preferring to have centre wicket practice."

It was also learnt that India A players have reported in Perth and will be part of the intra-squad match.

"Obviously it won't be a three-day official first-class match where if a batter gets out in first over, he won't have access to centre wicket. It will be match simulation where any number of batters can bat," the source added.