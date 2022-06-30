‘India packed with best players on the planet; Kohli, Pujara diferent kettle of fish’: Kevin Pietersen ahead 5th Test

Under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England are on a high. They cleanswept New Zealand 3-0 in the lead up to the series-deciding fifth Test against India starting on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India, on the other hand, last played a Test match, that too at home, in March and their only red-ball expsure before this Test was a four-day unofficial warm-up match against Leicetershrie. One shouldn't, therefore, blame some of the experts for giving England the edge to draw level in the series by winning the last Test. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, however, has a different point of view. The maverick batter said England will face a much stiffer challenge against an Indian side "full of the best players of the planet."

"I certainly expect England to face a tougher test against India, who are packed full of the best players on the planet," Pietersen wrote for Betway. Pietersen identified Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah as they key men in India's bowling unit before adding that the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara will pose a different threat to James Anderson and Co.

Watch: Kohli stops, turns around to question cameraperson after being followed

"India’s bowlers might not mind so much that England are going to come out swinging at them. Ravi Jadeja is an excellent spinner when people start getting after him and you can be sure that Jasprit Bumrah will see it as an opportunity, too. England bowled well against New Zealand, but a batting order featuring Rohit Sharma (who will hopefully be available), Che Pujara, Virat Kohli and so on is a different kettle of fish," Pietersen added.

New Zealand beat India in the final to become the first winners of the World Test Championship last year but Pietersen said the Kane Williamson-led side that England whitewashed recently, lacks "star quality."

"It always surprised me that New Zealand were World Test Champions. I mean no disrespect by that, because they must be doing something to get the very best out of each other. But other than Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, who needs the ball to be swinging, they lack star quality. Daryl Mitchell’s been in the form of his life, but would need to maintain that for a lot longer to be considered in the upper echelons of world batters. I don’t consider Tim Southee to be as good as the top fast bowlers and their spinner, Michael Bracewell, was very average," he added.

The Edgbaston Test will be treated as the fifth Test of last year's series. With India leading 2-1, it was supposed to be held in Manchester but was postponed after a Covid-scare in the Indian camp.

