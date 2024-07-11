India physio pens emotional tribute for Rohit, Dravid: 'What sets them apart is their respect for everyone's opinion'

Rahul Dravid's stint as Team India's head coach ended on a high last month, when the side, led by Rohit Sharma, lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados. India defeated South Africa in a dramatic final, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC title. This also marked the end of Rohit's T20I career, with another senior player – Virat Kohli – also calling time on his international career in the shortest format. Rahul Dravid (L) and Rohit Sharma (R) with Kamlesh Jain(Instagram)

Since the much-awaited win, tributes have been pouring in for the star duo of Rohit and Dravid, with the Indian captain himself taking to his official social media platforms to thank the outing head coach for his contributions to the side. On Thursday, the side's physio, Kamlesh Jain, made a heartwarming post for the duo, as he thanked Rohit and Dravid.

Sharing a photo with the duo, Jain commended their leadership, highlighting how they consistently prioritized the team and valued every member in the dressing room. He further remarked that, even after a win, their focus remained on continually enhancing the team's performance.

“As I stand Sandwiched between two of the most selfless individuals one could hope to work with. I want to pen down that their cricketing achievements—runs, catches, wickets, stumpings, leadership abilities, and skill sets—are impressive, but what truly sets them apart is their respect for everyone’s opinions and their ability to make each person feel valued,” Jain wrote on his Instagram profile.

“Team” is at the heart of every conversation and meeting that they are involved with. These individuals have hearts of gold and a mind of wisdom and spent countless memorable hours discussing how to continually improve our team. Even after significant victories, their focus remains on what we could have done better."

Jain thanked the duo for leading the side to the T20 World Cup win and stated that the triumph would be remembered for years to come.

"Every member of our fraternity owes them immense gratitude for this triumph. Every Indian dreams of seeing their country win the prestigious ICC trophy. Personally, and on behalf of every Indian, this victory, this hard work and these memories will be cherished for years to come.

“These two legends will be forever remembered for their contributions to INDIAN CRICKET. All I can say to end this here is Hats off and salute to ROHIT and RAHUL sir!”

Gambhir succeeds Dravid

It was announced earlier this week that former India opener Gautam Gambhir would succeed the outgoing head coach Dravid in the head coach role starting from India's tour of Sri Lanka later this month.

Gambhir was central to Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian Premier League triumph earlier this year and had also been the mentor for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 and 2023 seasons; the side reached the playoffs in both editions.