'India players use superior bats, can't be bought by others: Sri Lanka batter ignites controversy with explosive claim

Three years after a bizarre allegation from Pakistan, the Indian team has once again found itself at the centre of controversy during an ICC tournament, this time over their bats. Days after Suryakumar Yadav’s sublime knock on a challenging Wankhede surface against the USA in India’s T20 World Cup opener, Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa made an explosive claim, accusing Indian players of using “special bats.” India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the T20 World Cup against United States in Mumbai (HT_PRINT)

Speaking to NewsWire in an interview, Rajapaksa alleged that Indian cricketers were enjoying an equipment advantage without undergoing proper checks. He further claimed it was an “open secret” within the cricketing fraternity and suggested that such bats were not available to players from other teams.

Under ICC regulations, bats used in international matches must be made entirely of wood, with officials conducting routine inspections during games. However, Rajapaksa claimed that the bats used by Indian players contain an “extra layer of rubber.”

“Indian players have bats that are far superior to the best bats we get,” Rajapaksa said. “It feels as though a layer of rubber has been applied. I can’t imagine how that’s possible. These bats can’t even be bought by others — all players know this.”

He added: “Indian players are using bats that generate more power.”

Rajapaksa’s assertion that such bats are unavailable to others is partly rooted in reality. Elite international cricketers across teams use customised “player edition” bats, which differ from retail versions and are tailored to individual preferences in terms of shape, weight and balance. For instance, batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma favour a duckbill profile, which enhances pick-up and control, a feature not always found in off-the-shelf models.

This is also not the first time Indian players have faced unusual allegations during a major tournament. During the 2023 ODI World Cup, former Pakistan captain Hasan Raza had claimed that Indian bowlers were being supplied with a different ball that offered greater swing and seam than those used by other teams, prompting him to call for an ICC inspection.

Raza’s comments found little support, even among former Pakistan players. “I want to have the same thing these guys are having — sounds like fun,” Wasim Akram had quipped in response. “You are not only embarrassing yourself but us too.”

Shoaib Malik was equally dismissive, saying, “Instead of learning from them, we think negatively and assume something is fishy.”