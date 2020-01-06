India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka - Crucial call for Virat Kohli in Indore

cricket

The Indian cricket team will be looking to start their 2019 with a win after a wash-out in Guwahati as they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I encounter in Indore on Tuesday. The first T20I on Sunday did not take place due to pitch conditions with the organisers getting heavily criticised for their work after the rain stopped. This will also be an important chance for Shikhar Dhawan to solidify his spot in the side with KL Rahul breathing down his neck.

In the year that went by, Dhawan managed 272 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 110. Rahul, on the other hand, has made the most of his opportunities at the top and was in scintillating form in the previous limited overs series (three ODIs and three T20s) against the West Indies, scoring a hundred and three fifties in six innings.

A look at India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka -

Shikhar Dhawan

With the first T20I encounter getting washed out, Dhawan has just two chances to prove his mettle for the team after making a return from injury. The left-hander recently hasn’t been among runs and in 2019, he managed to score just 272 runs in 12 innings at an average of 22.66 with a strike rate of 110.56.

KL Rahul

Rahul produced a series of good performances against West Indies and in the absence of Dhawan, he was able to solidify his position a bit in the national team.He not only built solid partnerships with Rohit at the top but also notched up scores of 62, 11, 91 in three T20Is with a strike rate of over 130.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was in outstanding form in the T20Is against West Indies. He had scores of 94* - his best in the shortest format of the game – 19 and 70* in his last 3 T20Is. Kohli will also have an eye on becoming the highest run-scorer in T20Is when India face Sri Lanka in the first T20I.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a proper answer to India’s No. 4 problem and although he did have a good outing against West Indies, he has been quite solid in the middle order. This will be a good chance for him to get a few runs under his belt and it will also do a world of good to his confidence.

Rishabh Pant

Another series and another chance for Rishabh Pant to silence his critics. The talented wicket-keeper batsman had scores of 33*, 18 and 0 in the three T20Is against West Indies but turned it around in the ODIs with scores of 71, 39 and 0. However, with Sanju Samson still breathing down his neck, he will have to be consistent in his performances if he wants to retain his position.

Shivam Dube

In his short international career of 6 T20Is and a solitary ODI, Dube has got the opportunity to bat on 5 occasions. But only two times he had more than 5 overs at his disposal and he made sure to show the world a glimpse of his six-hitting abilities in one of those by tonking the ball over the ropes 4 times in his 30-ball 54-run inning in the 2nd T20I against West Indies. In that innings, Dube was promoted to bat at No.3. It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli once again takes that chance in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Washington Sundar

In the 2nd T20I against West Indies when all other Indian bowlers struggled to contain the big-hitting Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran, Sundar went for only 26 runs in his 4 overs. His ability to bowl economically in the powerplay is an added advantage. Being a finger spinner he also has edge over Chahal and Kuldeep especially in conditions where dew is likely to play a key role.

Kuldeep Yadav

Virat Kohli made it clear ahead of the Guwahati T20I that Kuldeep Yadav will play a major role in the ongoing series considering the number of left-handed batsmen in the Sri Lanka team and it is unlikely to chance in Indore as the hosts will go ahead with one specialist spinner along with three fast bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah

A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to action in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. India’s premier fast bowler had been out of action ever since the West Indies tour in August-September last year because of an injury. He showed a glimpse of lethal bowling in India’s first practice session of 2020 on Friday by knocking the stumps down with a deadly Yorker.

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini is fit and ready. With there being no timeline attached to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar’s return, Saini has an ideal opportunity to stake his claim in the side in the three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Shardul Thakur

The ODI series against West Indies was a good place for Thakur to prove his worth and he did not disappoint as he came up with good performances. Apart from his bowling, he also played a good role with bat and this will once again be a good platform for the fast bowler to solidify his claim ahead of T20 World Cup.