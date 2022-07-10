India Predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs England: Hooda, Ishan to return? Kohli's flop show major concern for Rohit and co

Rohit Sharma was astute in his captaincy decisions as India bowlers fired in unison to blank England by 49 runs and win the second Twenty20 international on Saturday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearheaded the unit with his three for 15 as England folded for just 121 in 17 overs, which was in response to India's competitive 170. Having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India can make plenty of changes. The dead rubber will be crucial for the team that's looking to continue winning momentum before heading into the ODI series. Also Read | 'Virat probably won't be there if I had to pick a T20 side': Jadeja's no-nonsense take on Kohli's place in India XI

Bhuvneshwar shone with the ball to remove Jason Roy and Jos Buttler. He received support from Jasprit Bumrah, who rattled Liam Livingstone to leave England tottering at 27 for three inside five overs. The pair tormented the opposition which saw wickets falling steadily in its attempt to keep up with the required run rate.

While Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah dished out a near-perfect display, one of them might be rested for the dead rubber. Avesh Khan or Umran Malik could come into the eleven as India look to try out a few combinations prior to the World T20 in Australia. Ravi Bishnoi can also replace senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who returned 2/10 in his two overs.

India have more than enough options when it comes to the bowling mix. Coming to the batting unit, it remains to be seen whether India addresses the elephant in the room. Former skipper Virat Kohli returned to the Twenty20 format to play his first game since February but perished for just 1 after he sliced Richard Gleeson and Dawid Malan grabbed a stunner running from backward point.

Interestingly, Kohli, who hasn't notched up a century in 76 innings across all formats, replaced Deepak Hooda, who was in devastating form. Hooda can come back for the third Twenty20, provided that the India think-tank slots Kohli at the top and vacates the No. 3 batting spot.

Rishabh Pant opened the innings alongside skipper Rohit in the second Twenty20. The left-handed dasher made 26 off 15 but Ishan Kishan can also return to the top. Ishan opened in the home series against South Africa and played a similar role in Ireland as well. But post Kohli's return, the youngster faces stiff competition from the star batter, who hasn't been his old self but it's his calibre and past reputation that makes it tough for selectors to make a decision over his axe. It's Ishan against Kohli if India shift Pant back to the middle order.

The spotlight will also be on Ravindra Jadeja, who hit an unbeaten 29-ball 46 at Edgbaston to take the team to a competitive total. The left-handed all-rounder remains crucial to India's plans for the World T20 which is less than four months away.

India Predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs England

Openers: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli/Ishan Kishan

Top-order: Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav

Middle-order: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja

Power hitters: Hardik Pandya

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan

Spin bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi

India vs England 3rd T20I predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi

