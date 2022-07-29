India Predicted XI vs West Indies 1st T20: Rohit Sharma back to lead star-studded team, suspense around Rahul, Ashwin

India have started their tour of West Indies with a bang, routing their ODI team 3-0. And ahead of the five-match T20I series against the hosts is starting on July 29, Friday, the seniors have joined the squad. India are entering the series on the back of 2-1 victory over England in the T20I series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was the player of the series in England, is back in the Indian side, whereas batters Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda will be hungry to take their form from ODIs to T20Is.

The Indian T20I team is currently ranked number 1 in the ICC rankings while the West Indies are languishing at the 7th position. However, the improbability of results in T20I matches irrespective of world rankings offers a gruelling contest between the teams. Cricket fans will surely have their hands filled with entertainment and thrill as India and West Indies take on each other. Both the teams have world-class players and match winners who can swing the game in no time. The presence of power-hitters in both the teams shall ensure plenty of boundaries in the upcoming T20I matches.

Coming to India's potential Playing XI, Rohit and Ishan Kishan might reunite at the top as no official word is out yet on KL Rahul. Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav would be the most ideal choice in the middle order along with Rishabh Pant. His inclusion means that Dinesh Karthik might have to wait. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are the two all-rounders, and even though the returning R Ashwin is a tempting option for India to try out, it's unlikely they will rest Axar so quickly after his blitzkrieg. The pace-bowling department is expected to be handled by Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

India vs West Indies Predicted XI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan

Middle order: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK)

Lower order: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/R Ashwin

Pace Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

