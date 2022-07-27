India Predicted XI vs WI 3rd ODI: Two debuts likely, toss-up between Ishan and Samson as IND aim for clean sweep

The first two matches of the three-ODI series between India and West Indies kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats. India won both and took the series even as the game went down to the wire each time. With a 12th consecutive bilateral ODI series victory against West Indies, India created a world record and will be hoping to secure a 3-0 whitewash when they take on the hosts on the third ODI on Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan shone with the bat in the first ODI and was adjudged Player of the Match for scoring a gritty 97 while stitching 119 run partnership with fellow opener Shubman Gill. In the second ODI, Axar Patel rose to the occasion with a stunning all-round performance. He picked the crucial wicket of Shamarh Brooks and with the bat, scored a career best, match winning knock of 64 not out off just 35 balls at an impressive strike rate of 182. With the series already sealed, India will look to make a few experimental changes in order to inflict a clean sweep.

Shreyas Iyer has shown his class with two consecutive half-centuries in the first two ODIs. And the two 40-plus scores by Shubman Gill is a promising sign heading into the Asia Cup. Deepak Hooda has proved to be a handy all-rounder too, while Shardul Thakur has impressed with the ball as well. However, Suryakumar Yadav hasn't quite fired, managing scores of 13 and 9 in the series.

Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan, who warmed the bench in the first two ODIs of the series would probably get a place in the playing XI. Kishan might replace wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh might make his debut replacing Mohammad Siraj. Despite low scores in the first two games, India are expected to persist with Suryakumar Yadav. Opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad who is yet to make his debut in ODIs, might still not make it to the Playing XI as it is unlikely for India to tamper with their opening combination. Prasidh Krishna too will face an uphill task to make it to the playing XI owing to poor form and shoddy performance in the 1st ODI.

India vs West Indies Predicted XI:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill/Ruturaj Gaikwad

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda

Lower Order: Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

