India ready with new No.4 for Guwahati Test in place of injured captain Shubman Gill; hint came in Kolkata

India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck spasm during the opening Test against South Africa last week, has been ruled out of the second match in Guwahati, starting Saturday. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed that the team already has a No. 4 ready to step in at the Barsapara Stadium, as India aim to save the series and deny South Africa a second-ever Test series win on Indian soil. India's Shubman Gill, in September(REUTERS)

Amidst the concern over Gill's availability was the question of what India's lineup would be for the final Test. However, the home team had already hinted at that combination in the final innings in Kolkata last Sunday, which Gill missed due to the injury.

In the series opener, Dhruv Jurel had batted at No. 4 after Gill was riled out of the remainder of the match, and Kotak did not rule out that option again. However, he told the media that the combinations would only be discussed after Gill undergoes a fitness test on Friday in a last-ditch attempt to be available for the second game.

"Jurel batted at No. 4, so he is one option. But until we know about Shubman, there is no point discussing who will play," he said. "Once we know, and once we see the wicket tomorrow, we will think about the best combination."

A PTI report on Wednesday revealed that while Shubman Gill’s pain has eased significantly, he is still not fully fit for the match. The captain needs at least 10 more days to complete his recovery and rehabilitation. Despite this, he is eager to make himself available, and the management feels a half-fit Gill is preferable to other options. The BCCI sports science team, however, is waiting as long as possible before making a final decision.

"See, he is definitely recovering really well, because I also met him yesterday," Kotak said after Gill missed India's first training session in Guwahati.

"Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening, because the physios and doctors have to decide whether, even if he is fully recovered, there's a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important."

"If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will rest for one more game because it won't help the team otherwise. A player like Shubman, and he's the captain so any team would miss him," Kotak added