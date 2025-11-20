Rishabh Pant India captain as Shubman Gill ruled out of 2nd Test vs South Africa, Sai Sudharsan in line to play

Less than 24 hours after the BCCI issued a bittersweet medical update stating that a decision on India captain Shubman Gill's availability for the second Test match against South Africa would be made in due course, it was reportedly confirmed that he had been ruled out of the series decider. Gill sustained a neck injury during the series opener in Kolkata. He hit a boundary with a sweep on the third ball he faced in India's first innings, but immediately held his neck, grimacing in pain. He was retired hurt and could take no further part in the innings. He also missed India’s chase of 124 after being taken to a Kolkata hospital for precautionary scans. Though he was discharged the following day and has shown signs of improvement, medical assessments have ruled him out of the Guwahati Test. India's captain Shubman Gill arrives in Guwahati ahead of the second Test cricket match against South Africa, at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.(PTI)

“Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025,” the release stated.

The match begins on Saturday, with vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant set to lead the side in Gill’s absence. Left-handed top-order batter Sai Sudharsan is likely to slot into the playing XI as Gill’s replacement, reported The Indian Express.

Pant led the side in Gill's absence, even in Kolkata.

Gill travelled with the rest of the Indian squad members to Guwahati on Wednesday and was seen at the airport without any neck support.

The Indian captain is reportedly set to begin his neck exercises from Thursday. His recovery might take about a week, which means he is likely to return from the ODI series, starting from the 30th of this month.

India enter the second Test in a must-win situation, trailing 0–1 after South Africa clinched the opening match by 30 runs. An optional training session at Eden Gardens on Tuesday saw Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Devdutt Padikkal take part as the team began preparations for the crucial encounter.

In a historic first for Test cricket, all five days of the Guwahati Test will begin at 9 a.m., with the tea break scheduled before lunch, reversing the traditional order.

Pant’s leadership and India’s ability to regroup without their regular captain will be key as they look to level the two-match series.